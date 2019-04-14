New Orleans' Royal Street is home to the queen of clarinet

Great to read the article on New Orleans (“New Orleans True Royalty,” by Christopher Reynolds, April 7), especially about Doreen Ketchens, an incredible jazz clarinet player, and her group.
We have been enjoying her for more than 25 years. Thank you for your recognition of Ketchens and that true-to-life photo.
- Spencer Covert, Santa Ana
Resorts and access
I enjoyed the article “Los Cabos, So Luxe,” by Rosemary McClure (March 31). It should be noted that an unfortunate result of resorts being built to indulge Americans’ desire for exclusivity is the elimination of public access for Mexican citizens.
- Rich Holland, Aliso Viejo
An OK, not a visa
Thanks for the article on ETIAS, or the European Travel Information and Authorization System (“You’ll Need an OK From EU,” On the Spot, by Catharine Hamm, March 31). I hope it sets the record straight about what is needed.
Many news and travel websites were reporting that a visa would be needed starting in 2021, even though it had clearly been stated that this form was not a visa. The misinformation created a near panic among travelers. I found it very frustrating.
- Laura Newman, Santa Barbara