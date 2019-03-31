In Los Cabos, Mexico, luxury hotels lure grownups with cushy amenities and peaceful surroundings

Riu Palace Baja California: The Riu chain runs more than 100 hotels in 19 countries, but it isn't well known in the U.S. This newcomer opened in December and joins two other Riu hotels along the coast of Los Cabos. It's all-inclusive, adults only and is higher end than its brethren but lower end than other hotels here that have opened recently. All-inclusive rates from $147 per night, per person, including meals and activities. Take care when booking; the two older Rius with similar names are next door.