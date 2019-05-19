More tips on staying safe on the road

This happened to me in San Diego. A "workman" knocked at my door, saying he needed to change the emergency exit placards. I looked through the peephole and noticed he had on a weird gray jumpsuit and was carrying an empty plastic tool box that you could buy anywhere. I did not let him in and shouted that I was calling the front desk. After I spoke with an employee at the desk, they checked with the maintenance department. No one was working on placards that day.