More safety tips from readers for women traveling alone

Thanks for “Tips for a Safe Trip From Women With Bona Fides” (On the Spot, by Catharine Hamm, April 28 ). I practice many of these tips and have added a couple (Note to self: Learn a martial art) to my kit.
When I travel alone, I dress for invisibility, and the diamond wedding band is stowed at home. In Manhattan, my favorite destination, I walk just about everywhere but use common sense and stick to well-traveled areas. I stay alert and confident and ooze that brisk “go find someone more vulnerable” vibe that, ironically, often gets me mistaken for a local.
An important tip: Study where you’re going — extensively. With Google Earth and GPS, you can see routes, and transit sites give you details on how to get where you’re going. In Manhattan, you can order a taxi and be assured you are being transported by someone who is licensed, bonded and background-checked.
Thanks for thinking about women’s unique traveling dilemmas and boosting the confidence of those who might otherwise miss out on the rich experiences of “alone” travel.
Christina Arrostuto, Auburn, Calif.
::
I enjoyed the Travel section’s recommendations for inexpensive places to eat on Maui (“Eat Your Way Around Maui,” by Rosemary McClure, April 21).
I'd like to add one more: Haliimaile Restaurant & General Store in the upcountry region. It's a bit remote but easy to find and near other activities. The restaurant has been there since 1988 and is a favorite of locals. It can get crowded, so be prepared for a bit of a wait, but we had a nice lunch there in November during our visit.
Elaine L. Diamond, Los Angeles