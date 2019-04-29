Women travelers share their tips and secrets for staying safe

•Research cultural norms. Catherine Watson, an author and travel writer from Minnesota, studies everyday life in her destination by reading and asking questions. “And then adhere to [the norms],” she said in an email. Flouting them isn’t brave; it may be sending an unintended message. “In some cultures, a young woman walking around on her own is signaling that her family doesn’t value her enough to protect her,” Watson said. Sometimes, having a guide will deflect that; check with tourism offices or with such organizations as ToursByLocals.com.