Advertisement
Share
Lifestyle

What places are missing from our ‘Lonely in L.A.’ list?

By Leslie CoryAudience Engagement Editor 
Share

We hope our guide to being lonely in L.A. has been helpful to you, but we also know that our go-to places are not the only places to go to embrace your loneliness (rather than run from it).

So, tell us: Where do you go and what do you do in L.A. on days when you’re feeling lonely? We’d love to hear from you.

LifestyleThings to Do
Leslie Cory

Leslie Cory is an audience engagement editor for the Los Angeles Times’ Features sections. She previously worked at Solutions Journalism Network and KUOW, Seattle’s NPR news station. Before that, she was the senior editor of Opinion and director of community engagement at the Hartford Courant. She was born and raised in the Central Valley of California and is a graduate of UC Davis and UC Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement