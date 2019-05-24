Now you can ski at Mammoth until August. You can thank this snowstorm

Mammoth Mountain Ski Area will stay open to skiers and snowboarders into August, something that has only happened twice before in the resort’s history, according to a Friday announcement. The resort in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., received 29 inches of snow so far this month, a resort record for May.
The ski resort received 12 to 18 inches of fresh power this week and is expecting as much as another foot of snow Sunday. Mammoth had previously announced it would be open until July 4, but the recent storms pushed that date.
Visitors have been able to ski or snowboard the mountain in August only twice before. The winter season lasted until Aug. 13 in 1995 and Aug. 6 in 2017.
The month’s snowfall beats out a May 2015 record of 18 inches and brings the season total to 715 inches of snow at the 11,053-foot summit and 489 inches at the main lodge. Base depths as of Friday are 155 inches at the top, 90 inches at the lodge.
And anyone who has a 2019-20 Ikon Pass will be able to use it through the end of the season.