Staying in a water tower in Mendocino is a natural high

The first water tower where my husband, Paul, and I stayed adjoined the five-room JD House, which was stylishly renovated last year to evoke the sea captain’s home it was in the 19th century. The top of the tower, which once housed the water tank, wasn’t large enough for a deck, but we were content with the rustic-chic ground-floor suite. The sitting area had a sofa, gas fireplace and leather armchair, plus a flat-screen TV and a stack of old books.