For a big night out, start with OpenTable's list of 100 best restaurants

Contemplating a big night out to celebrate a special moment? OpenTable compiled a list of 100 places to choose from, ones with “upbeat energy, innovative cocktails, robust wine lists, and, of course, outstanding food,” according to a Tuesday news release.
California had the highest number of restaurants that made the cut: 18, with eight in Southern California. The list is based on more than 12 million reviews on the site, the release said.
The L.A.-area eateries are:
►Avra Beverly Hills, an offshoot of two Mediterranean restaurants in New York that bear the same name, at 233 N. Beverly Drive;
►Bavel DTLA, a kitchen that accents Middle Eastern flavors, at 500 Mateo St. in Los Angeles;
►Bestia Los Angeles, which features modern-day Italian cuisine, at 2121 7th Place in Los Angeles;
►Catch Los Angeles, a seafood restaurant with sites in Las Vegas, New York and Playa del Carmen, Mexico, at 8715 Melrose Ave. in West Hollywood;
►The Ivy, a longtime neighborhood restaurant open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, at 113 N. Robertson Blvd. in West Hollywood;
►Perch, the 15th-story eatery that favors classic French dishes, at 448 S. Hill St. in Los Angeles;
►Republique, an all-day restaurant with a fresh twist, at 624 S. La Brea Ave. in Los Angeles; and
►Tao, an Asian restaurant with a koi pond and a reclining Buddha, at 6421 Selma Ave. in Hollywood.
Other recommended restaurants in the Golden State include The Tropicale in Palm Springs and, in San Diego, Born & Raised steakhouse, Coasterra, Herb & Wood and Juniper & Ivy
Check out the entire list at 100 Best Restaurants in America for a Big Night Out 2019.