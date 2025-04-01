The best places to eat and drink this month, according to our food writers
With the U.S. economy teetering toward a recession and the act of eating out (or not) symbolizing a way to make a stand, dining at a restaurant can feel fraught lately. But restaurants are more than creative canvases for chefs or stylish spaces to see and be seen; they are indispensable third spaces that add to the character of our city. When we make it a point to support local food businesses, the impact ripples to our neighbors and throughout our communities.
In downtown L.A., the Original Pantry Cafe closed its doors in early March after 101 years of business. Readers wrote in to share some of their favorite memories at the restaurant, including Patricia Riordan Torrey, whose father and former L.A. Mayor Richard Riordan was the cafe’s longtime owner.
“In 1993, just after my dad became mayor, we rode our bikes from the Westside, down Olympic, to have breakfast at the Pantry,” Torrey recalled.
It’s not just legendary institutions that need support.
In downtown, one chef is subverting the usual model by operating his homestyle Turkish restaurant as a staff of one. On Melrose Avenue, a newly revamped diner hopes to continue the mission of late rapper and activist Nipsey Hussle. A new wave of coffee and matcha shops have opened across the city, offering Angelenos chic remote-working dens.
And there are still plenty of places to eat affordably in Los Angeles, whether it’s an all-you-can-eat buffet or a slew of lunch deals for under $15.
From soup dumplings in Santa Monica to pickle flights in the Original Farmers Market, here’s where to eat and drink in L.A. this month:
Bahr Cafe
Read about new coffee and matcha shops to visit in L.A.
Belle's Bagels, Delicatessen and Bar
Read about the best pickle dishes in L.A.
Casa Gish Bac
Read about the opening of Casa Gish Bac.
Chili John's
Read about the new Taproom at Chili John’s.
Din Tai Fung (Santa Monica)
Read about the new Din Tai Fung location in Santa Monica.
Doto
Read about the wave of exciting cafes opening around Los Angeles.
Elorea
Read about the coffee shop and perfumery in Koreatown.
Gong Gan
Read about the new Korean cafe in Silver Lake.
Happy AYCE Hot Pot
Read about all-you-can-eat dim sum in Rosemead.
Here Fishy Fishy
Lasung Tofu & Pot Rice
Read about the new soondubu specialist.
Marathon Burger
Read about the opening of Marathon Burger.
Midnight Oil
Read about the new bar in Long Beach.
Moohan
Read about the best all-you-can-eat spots in L.A.
Pedroca’s Burguer
Read about the Brazilian-style burger stand in Lawndale.
Sora Craft Kitchen
Read restaurant critic Bill Addison’s review of Sora Craft Kitchen.
Topped
Read about the best spots for pickles in L.A.
