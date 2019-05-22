Road trip: Oregon's Three Capes Scenic Loop surprises at every turn

Tourist trap or treat: A tasty treat all the way, the Tillamook Creamery visitor center has drawn fans since 1949, and the opening of a new facility in June 2018 has improved the experience mightily. The new center is modern and airy and allows for better viewing of the cheese-making process. Be prepared for summer weekend crowds waiting to dig into cheddar cheese curds or Malted Moo Shake ice cream.