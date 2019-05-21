Out with the new, in with the old on a California antiquing trip on U.S. 101

You don’t have to cross state lines to take a memorable road trip. Case in point: This 530-mile route north on U.S. 101, which takes antiques fans from Los Angeles to Sebastopol in Northern California. On the way are coastal views, majestic mountains and, with luck, antique treasures. Make the trip any time of year, but you might want to plan your dates around seasonal markets and street fairs happening this summer. Smaller shops tend to have less regular hours, so call before you go.