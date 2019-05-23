Road trip: In New Mexico, a volcano hike and Wild West history

Highlights: Drive out of Taos to the resort town of Angel Fire in the 8,000-foot elevation Moreno Valley and then descend through Cimarron Canyon past the striking Palisades Sill rock features. The town of Cimarron is steeped in Native American and cowboy history and was a storied stop on the Santa Fe Trail. Past the former mining town of Raton, take a back road onto remote Johnson Mesa for top-of-the-world views of cinder cones dotting the northeastern New Mexico plains below and finally step onto the Capulin Volcano.