Singapore’s airport upgrade: See photos of the waterfall, play areas and topiary apes

Singapore’s Jewel Changi Airport is now a “lifestyle hub” that is attempting to lure travelers with a giant indoor waterfall, a forest valley and gardens galore. The aim: to make Singapore a stopover destination for travelers to Asia.
In short, airports are becoming more than just airports. Will flying ever be the same?
As with new ballparks and malls, adding retail is bound to be an ever-popular move for airport managers looking to maximize their businesses. In Singapore, 280 new stores and restaurants share the mixed-use facility that covers 10 stories – five above ground and five below.
Among the attractions:
The Rain Vortex, reportedly the world’s tallest indoor waterfall at over 130 feet high and a sure-fire photo op.
Canopy Park and a 164-foot-long Canopy Bridge, suspended 75 feet high, with walking nets, and integrated play areas, including four slides.
Forest Valley, a lush green sanctuary that comprises a four-story garden.
The new features are now open for public preview, and the airport will swing open the doors to shoppers and diners April 17.
Some attractions, including the Canopy Bridge, will not open until this summer. The airport’s new look was inspired by Singapore’s “City in a Garden” reputation and was designed by architect Moshe Safdie.
The expansion of the airport’s Terminal 1 led to the decision to expand retail and dining options, as well as recreational facilities.
