Sleep at Madame Tussauds in Hollywood, Vegas or 5 other cities

By Mary Forgione
Mar 27, 2019 | 8:20 AM
A pop-up guest room near wax figures of Adele (front right) and Beyoncé (left) at Madame Tussauds in San Francisco.

Madame Tussauds in Hollywood, Las Vegas and other U.S. locations will host sleepovers for three nights in April. You get a pop-up bedroom plus dinner, a breakfast basket and all the selfies you can snap for $99 a night.

You also get VIP entry to see your favorite celebrity doppelgangers, a behind-the-scenes tour to learn how wax figures are made and a swag bag.

The pop-up guest room in Madame Tussauds New York location is above one of the exhibits, featuring, among others, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas (in red, front). (Booking.com)

Rooms go on sale for one-night stays April 5-7 at 9 a.m. Pacific time Thursday at Booking.com (search “Madame Tussauds”).

Up to four guests can stay at locations that include New York City, San Francisco, Orlando, Nashville and Washington, D.C.

By the way, Anna Maria Tussaud, who also went by the name Marie, was a real person, born in 1761 in Strasbourg, France. She learned the art of making wax figures from a doctor, served as an art tutor in Louis XVI’s court, survived the French Revolution and took her creations to display in London.

After she died in 1850, her grandsons moved the attraction to Marylebone Road, where it remains. There are 21 sites, including Beijing, Tokyo and Sydney.

