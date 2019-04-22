Trouble lurks for women traveling alone. Here's how to sidestep danger

Airbnb and Uber have recently been in the news because of the slayings of women who used those services: Carla Stefaniak of Miami, whose body was found in December on the property of her Airbnb in Costa Rica, and Samantha Josephson, a New Jersey woman attending the University of South Carolina in Columbia, who was killed March 29 after getting into what she thought was her Uber ride. Arrests have been made in both cases.