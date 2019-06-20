On this vacation, ask yourself: What would Nixon do? Beyoncé? Anthony Bourdain?

This counsel comes from Arthur Frommer, who published “Europe on 5 Dollars a Day” in 1957 and is still dispensing handy (and sometimes ferocious) travel advice. For instance, given the number of disputes simmering worldwide over AirB&B’s effects on local housing markets, Frommer said, “If you arrange a short-term rental of an apartment in any city, you should avoid trouble by demanding proof that the owner of the apartment will remain in residence throughout your stay.”