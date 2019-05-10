Where to chase rainbows? Here are six stunning places to see them

You might be familiar with rainbows, but how about moonbows? A moonbow, also known as a lunar rainbow, is a rainbow produced by moonlight instead of sunlight. And one of the best places to witness this phenomenon is Yosemite National Park. Brian Hawkins, a filmmaker and photographer based in Redondo Beach, maintains yosemitemoonbow.com, a website devoted to the park’s moonbows. He has calculated — based on the position of the moon and other factors — when moonbows are expected: Lower Yosemite Falls on the evenings of May 16-20, and at Upper Yosemite Falls on May 17-19 along with 1 a.m. May 21.