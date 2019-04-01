Nine resorts that give you the moon and the stars

Hotels and resorts around the world celebrate the full moon and celestial skies with astro-inspired experiences. Here are nine places where shooting for the cosmos is a breeze.
Mallorca, Spain
Romance kicks into high gear at Jumeirah Port Soller, where guests indulge in a stargazing escapade smack in the middle of the Mediterranean.
The year-round Romantic Stargazing Experience begins with a dedicated waiter and sommelier guided dinner in a private dining space with mesmerizing views of the Serra de Tramuntana mountain range, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The grand finale is an astronomer-led exploration of the constellations and stars with a telescope.
Bali, Indonesia
A full moon takes on an even more powerful meaning in Balinese culture because its yearly calendar is based on lunar phases. In honor of this meaningful monthly occurrence, Mulia & Mulia Villas offers a decadent seven-course dinner beneath the moonlight on the white sands of Nusa Dua beach.
The resort’s newly introduced La La Lune culinary experience is curated by the team at Soleil restaurant, and showcases Mediterranean and Pan-Asian delicacies from around the world.
Info: The Mulia Bali
U.S. national parks
If you’ve been dreaming of an evening outdoors beneath a canopy of stars while immersed in the confines of a luxurious, silky-linen wrapped king-size bed, head straight for Under Canvas.
With locations at Zion National Park in Utah, and near Yellowstone, among others, this all-inclusive, ultra glamping experience features safari-inspired Stargazer tents with an expansive window directly over the bed for unobstructed views of the glittering sky. Studded with highly elevated furnishings, you’ll also find en-suite bathrooms, hot running water, daily housekeeping, delectable cuisine and nonstop adventure.
Info: Under Canvas
Santa Ynez Valley, California
Dine on down-home delights under the starlight at the The Alisal Guest Ranch and Resort’s grand barbecue. Executive chef Anthony Endy prepares these spirited feasts over a roaring fire every Saturday from Memorial Day through Labor Day.
Complete with dancing and live music beneath the moonlit sky, the cosmo-centric merriment continues during their Movie Under the Stars with family-friendly outdoor films from 8 to 10 p.m.
Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Feast in the moonlight during Thompson Playa del Carmen’s Full Moon Dinners, starting April 19 in honor of the pink moon, a nickname that derives from pink wildflowers, and monthly thereafter.
Perched on the sand, guests will indulge in a three-course menu crafted by C Grill’s executive chef, Daniel Manzano Flores, while enjoying live music and the soothing sounds of the sea.
Amelia Island, Florida
Wine and dine on the beach during the property’s Bonfire in the Dunes, offered year round. The resident astronomer shares a comprehensive journey of the night sky. Highlights include the Milky Way, constellations and, if you’re lucky, even a planet or two.
Sedona, Arizona
Bask in the light of a full moon while immersed in Sedona’s red rock formations at Enchantment Resort. During their full moon hike, guests venture out before sunset to observe the moon rising. The adventure continues in this designated Dark Skies Community when headlamps, hiking poles and flashlights are provided for the trek back.
Info: Enchantment Resort
Grindavík, Iceland
Northern Lights season is from late August until mid-April, and Retreat at Blue Lagoon has a Northern Lights Wake Up Call so guests don’t miss the dazzling display, known as the aurora borealis, shimmering across the sky.
A team of dedicated hosts is on call in the wee hours should the northern lights appear, giving guests the opportunity to take in nature’s majesty from the rooftop, along with flowing hot chocolate.
Info: Retreat at Blue Lagoon
Providenciales, Turks and Caicos
An indulgent spa treatment is a delight any time of day, and even more so under a magical night sky. The Palms Turks and Caicos offers evening “moon bathing” where guests receive mini treatments accompanied by cocktails and bites while luxuriating on beach-side lounge chairs under the stars.