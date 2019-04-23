Vegas is dressed up again to support the Golden Knights in hockey playoffs

In the wrapup of the Caps win, L.A. Times reporter Helene Elliott wrote, “The improbable success of the first-year Vegas Golden Knights was emotional. Inspirational. An example of the power of unity. But the Capitals, who lost the first two games of their first-round series against Columbus and needed double overtime to win the third, on Thursday completed a journey that was almost as incredible, rallying in the third period for a 4-3 victory that ended the Cup Final in five games.”