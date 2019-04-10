Advertisement

Virgin Atlantic reveals a cushy lounge, window-facing seats on new Airbus A350s

Apr 10, 2019 | 6:45 AM
The 44 business class seats on Virgin Atlantic's new A350-1000 have been designed to face the windows. (photo rendering) (Virgin Atlantic)

Virgin Atlantic’s new fleet of Airbus A350-1000s feature redesigned business class cabins that face the plane’s windows and a roomy social space called The Loft. The airline’s first A350 is scheduled to fly from London to New York City in August.

Business class seats, known in Virgin-speak as Upper Class suites, feature leather seats that fold out to a lie-flat bed that is 6 feet, 10 inches long, a release from the airline said. Positioned in a 1-2-1 configuration, seats have a 44-inch pitch, an entertainment screen that measures 18.5 inches, and a privacy screen.

Economy seats on Virgin Atlantic's new A350-1000s. (photo rendering)
Economy seats on Virgin Atlantic's new A350-1000s. (photo rendering) (Virgin Atlantic)

Premium class fliers get some new perks too, such as a 13.3-inch entertainment screen and seats that recline 7 inches and offer extra storage space. Seats also are leather with a headrest that adjusts four ways.

Economy fliers will have 11.6-inch screens as well as USB ports, power sockets and adjustable headrests.
The Loft social space features a large monitor where passengers can watch movies or other content together.
The Loft social space features a large monitor where passengers can watch movies or other content together. (Virgin Atlantic)

Then there’s The Loft, where up to eight people (some sitting, some standing) can order cocktails, an afternoon tea and dishes curated by Irish food writer Donal Skehan.

Virgin Atlantic plans to roll out four A350-1000s this year and an additional eight by 2021. Tickets go on sale later this month.

Info: Virgin Atlantic

