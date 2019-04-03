Raft like John Wesley Powell down the Green and Colorado rivers

Celebrate the 150th anniversary of John Wesley Powell’s historic expedition with OARS, which specializes in whitewater rafting and other outdoor tours. The itinerary on the Green River will visit Flaming Gorge, Lodore, Desolation, Gray, Labyrinth and Stillwater canyons before rafting the Colorado River through Cataract Canyon.
The trip will mark Powell’s three-month-long 1869 expedition, retracing a portion of it from the launch point at Flaming Gorge to take-out on Lake Powell. Class III and IV whitewater rafting.
Dates: Departures June 5 and 17, Sept. 9 and 15
Price: Seven to 28 days from $2,099 per person. Includes rafting, two-person tent and camping equipment, food, guides and activities. Round-trip transportation to launch and take-out sites not included.
Info: (800) 346-6277, bit.ly/powellanniversarytrip