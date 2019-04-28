Whitewater rafting season in the West looking ‘epic’

The North Fork of the American may be California’s most stunning in a state full of beautiful rivers. This clear river has beautiful rock formations and in the spring the hillsides are covered with orange California poppies. There are several sections of whitewater, but most people do the nine-mile Chamberlain Falls section with nonstop Class IV and IV-plus drops. Some of the better rapids include Zig-Zag, Achilles’ Heel and Bogus Thunder. The one-day outing is sometimes combined with the South Fork of the American for a fun weekend of rafting.