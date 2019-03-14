No joking, comedians are invading Vegas in the coming months

A cadre of comedians is poised to tickle the funny bones of Vegas visitors in the coming months.
The eight entertainers on our list range from those well-known for their stand-up routines to people better known for their work in television and movies. One will even host workshops designed to improve people’s skills in standup and improvisation.
According to Billboard magazine, three of the upcoming headliners rank eighth, ninth and 10th on the 2018 list of highest-paid comedians. They are: Jim Gaffigan ($17.5 million), Jeff Dunham ($16.5 million) and Sebastian Maniscalco ($15 million).
Fans can’t seem to get enough of Chris Tucker. His sellout January shows at the Encore Theater prompted his return to Wynn Las Vegas on April 6. Tickets for two shows — at 7:30 and 10 p.m. — start at $60.
Former late-night talk show host Craig Ferguson will bring his “Hobo Fabulous” tour to Green Valley Ranch in suburban Henderson, Nev., at 8 p.m. April 12. Since leaving TV, Ferguson has honed his skills on SiriusXM’s Comedy Greats channel each evening. Tickets from $37.50. Guests must be at least 18.
Actor, comedian and director Kevin McDonald, a founder of the Kids in the Hall comedy troupe, will both entertain and educate April 13-14 at the Space, a small, off the Strip theater. McDonald will teach workshops in comedy and improv both days, with the opportunity for participants to perform with him during an 8 p.m. show on April 14. Tickets are $25.
Jeff Dunham will bring his Passively Aggressive tour to the Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on April 26. During the show, Dunham will debut a newcomer to his cast of puppets. Tickets for the 8 p.m. performance start at $41.
Emmy winner Jim Gaffigan is sure to have fans howling when his Quality Time tour arrives at the Encore Theater at the Wynn Las Vegas on May 18. The actor, comedian, producer and writer — who worked on 13 films during 2018 — will take the stage at 7:30 and 10 p.m. Tickets from $73.
Sebastian Maniscalco, Billboard’s 2018 comedian of the year, will make his Encore Theater debut May 25-26 with shows at 7:30 and 10 p.m. Dubbed “comedy’s new superstar” by “NBC Nightly News” in January, Maniscalco is clearly seeing a stellar boost in his popularity. Tickets for his Stay Hungry tour start at $73.
Jo Koy has added an additional date to his Wynn Las Vegas engagement, also in the Encore Theater. He will appear May 31 and June 1-2, with tickets from $55. The added show, on June 2, coincides with his 48th birthday.
Actress, comedian and writer Ali Wong will delight Vegas visitors Labor Day weekend with her Milk & Money tour. Also at the Encore Theater, Wong will showcase her critically acclaimed humor at 7:30 and 10 p.m. Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. Tickets from $73.