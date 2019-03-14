No joking, comedians are invading Vegas in the coming months

Fans can’t seem to get enough of Chris Tucker. His sellout January shows at the Encore Theater prompted his return to Wynn Las Vegas on April 6. Tickets for two shows — at 7:30 and 10 p.m. — start at $60.

Former late-night talk show host Craig Ferguson will bring his “Hobo Fabulous” tour to Green Valley Ranch in suburban Henderson, Nev., at 8 p.m. April 12. Since leaving TV, Ferguson has honed his skills on SiriusXM’s Comedy Greats channel each evening. Tickets from $37.50. Guests must be at least 18.