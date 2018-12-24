Wow Air to stop LAX and San Francisco flights in 2019 amid downsizing

Ultra-budget carrier Wow Air plans to stop service to Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York’s JFK Airport and Dallas/Fort Worth in 2019, according to media reports. The Iceland-based airline, known for for its $99 airfares, is restructuring and downsizing, it said in a statement.
“There will [be] no changes in the schedule in December and early January,” Wow Air said in its statement. “In January 2019, Wow Air will implement a new flight schedule. WOW Air will contact passengers affected by these changes.”
It’s unclear what Wow Air passengers with tickets for flights after early January should do except contact the airline: (866) 512-8364 or WowAir.us.
Tests of some date pairings online for late January and early February came back with “no flight” as the response.
USA Today in a recent blog post confirmed service cuts with an airline spokeswoman. The airline earlier axed its service to Cincinnati and Cleveland and planned to discontinue St. Louis flights in January, the report said.
At this time, service will continue to other U.S. destinations, including Baltimore/Washington; Boston; Chicago O’Hare; Newark, N.J.; and Orlando, Fla.
The airline also announced earlier in December that it laid off 111 permanent employees, will not renew contract employees and will shrink its fleet from 20 to 11 single-aisle Airbus aircraft.
A sale of the airline to Iceland Air fell through earlier this year.
Wow Air started in 2011 and began serving Los Angeles in 2015, promising cheap flights to Europe with a stopover in Reykjavik, Iceland.