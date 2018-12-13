Play basketball or cross the Arctic on a bus trip to Las Vegas — through the magic of VR

FlixBus, which entered the U.S. market this year, is bringing free virtual-reality programming to a bus seat near you. Passengers on select long-haul rides, including between L.A. and Las Vegas, can slip on a virtual-reality headset and play 3-D basketball or take a walk across the Arctic with penguins.
It’s part of a three-month pilot program the European bus company rolled out Wednesday.
You can choose from 50 3-D games, travel and cinematic experiences, FlixBus said in a statement. Passengers who buy tickets and reserve Panorama Seats at the top front level of the bus can take advantage of the VR headsets; four are available on each selected route.
The service from partner InFlight VR is available for travel between L.A and San Diego, and Las Vegas, as well as other routes in Arizona and Nevada. (FlixBus one-way tickets from downtown L.A. to Vegas this week cost $14.99, according to an online check Wednesday.)
The move ups the game for bus companies, which already offer free Wi-Fi and electronic plug-ins at each seat as well as streaming on-board entertainment.
Megabus offers riders movies and TV shows for free on its Megabus Ride app, which passengers may download on their mobile devices.