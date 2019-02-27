Las Vegas kids museum’s newest visitors are R2-D2 and Iron Man

The Discovery Children’s Museum in Las Vegas is playing host to R2-D2, Iron Man and other cyborgs, androids and robots that hail from Hollywood, all in the name of science. The “Alien Worlds and Androids” exhibit, opened earlier this month, explores the connection between fictional beings and real-time technology.
In the exhibit, the extraterrestrial Xenomorph, from the 1979 sci-fi film “Alien,” is meant to spark a discussion about whether human beings are alone in the universe. Others subjects touch on artificial intelligence and the use of robots like the Mars Rover in space exploration.
“Alien Worlds” takes children beyond their own worlds with content taken from Southern California’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and other branches of NASA. It continues through May 5.
The museum last Saturday opened Discovery Lab, a permanent space in which kids can craft limitless creations using tools as simple as a needle and thread or as high-tech as a 3-D printer and a laser cutter.
The lab will recruit local artists, engineers and plain old tinkerers to share their expertise with kids in themed workshops.
The downtown museum, housed in the same complex as the Smith Center for the Performing Arts, is open Tuesdays through Sundays until late May, and then daily through the summer.
Admission costs $14.50 for all ages.
Info: Discovery Children’s Museum, (702) 382-3445