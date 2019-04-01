'Game of Thrones' water show in Las Vegas brings fire to Bellagio's fountains

Winter is here … in Las Vegas. The last season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” won’t start until April 14, but the Bellagio’s famous fountains are already feeling the heat. The hotel-casino debuted a dramatic new water show Sunday evening that projects scenes from the fantasy drama onto the fountains and erupts in fire.
The show opens with scenes of the Wall, the tower of ice that protects the people of Westeros from the dreaded Night King, screened onto the fountains’ 800 jets of waters. The jets are choreographed to move with a score from the show, “Winter Is Here.” Snow also appears to fall.
Images projected onto a liquid screen and music gradually become more familiar — at least to “Game of Thrones” fans — as the production charges toward setting the scene alight.
Crowds feel the heat as a video-projected fire-breathing dragon spews his wrath over the fountains — and the water in the lake erupts in flames. L.A.-based WET Design created and installed new technology to send flames soaring skyward from beneath the surface of the water.
The music for the new attraction was written by Ramin Djawadi, the composer of the soundtracks for “Thrones.” The fountain show was designed especially to promote Season 8.
The free show can be seen nightly at 8 and 9:30 until April 13.