Lady Gaga opens Haus of Gaga costume collection in Las Vegas

Lady Gaga put another facet of herself on display in Las Vegas with the Thursday opening of Haus of Gaga at the Park MGM, where fans can get a firsthand look at her outrageous costumes, head wear and other Gaga-gorgeous items.
What’s billed as a museum includes a rotating collection of over-the-top fashions worn by the performer since her rise to success in 2008. The display includes:
► the bodysuit worn during her breakout performance at the MTV Music Video Awards in 2009;
►the “living dress,” which sprouts wings and a headdress that opens like a peacock’s tail, worn during her Monster Ball Tour 2.0 in 2010; and
►the iridescent Versace bodysuit worn during her performance at the 2017 Super Bowl.
Fans of “A Star is Born” can see the original lyric sheet that describes the song “I’ll Never Love Again,” written by Jackson Maine, actor Bradley Cooper’s character in the movie, and the guitar string wedding ring worn by Lady Gaga in the film.
The exhibits are being curated by Nicola Formichetti, Lady Gaga’s longtime fashion director.
From time to time, certain items will be auctioned and proceeds will be donated to the singer’s Born This Way Foundation, which supports the empowerment and mental health of young people.
Lady Gaga is performing two shows in Las Vegas during her residency, “Enigma” and “Jazz & Piano.” Times pop music critic Mikael Wood wrote that both shows “feel indelibly Gaga, linked by the unifying force of her wacky personality and her raw vocal talent” and are “part of the same determination to use artifice to say something real.”
She will be performing at sold-out performances (you can get resale tickets) on Saturday and Sunday, June 6, 8, 9, 12, 14 and 15; Oct. 17, 19, 20, 23, 25, 26 and 31; and Nov. 2, 3, 6, 8 and 9.
The costume display is located outside the entrance to the Park Theater at the Park MGM resort is open noon to 8 p.m. daily. Admission is free. Haus of Gaga will remain open until midnight on evenings when Lady Gaga is performing.