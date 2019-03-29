Lisa Vanderpump expands her empire with a cocktail garden at Caesars Palace in Vegas

Lisa Vanderpump, the Beverly Hills restaurateur, socialite and TV personality, will launch her latest venture, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, on Monday in Las Vegas.
“It’s going to be like a sexy garden oasis with trees and lanterns and beautiful lighting fixtures,” Vanderpump told The Times. The new venue will be just off the casino floor at Caesars Palace, near the entrance to the Forum Shops.
Vanderpump said the cocktail garden, in a space once occupied by Fizz, a Champagne bar operated by David Furnish and his husband, Elton John, will stretch “maybe 30 feet out into the casino area,” bringing an outdoorsy feel to an area devoid of natural light.
Light bites will be served as well as an extensive cocktail menu. The star of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and “Vanderpump Rules” said the “easy-to-eat” foods will include items such as plantain tacos with tuna tartare.
“It’s just what Caesars needs,” she said. “There’s a lot of people who think, ‘I don’t necessarily want to book a table for a restaurant, but I want to eat something and have fun and listen to music and have great ambience. All of our restaurants are ambience-driven.”
Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, have opened about 45 restaurants, many of them in their native London. Their most recent venture, West Hollywood’s Tom Tom, opened in July.
Designer Nick Alain, with whom the couple collaborated on Tom Tom, serves as creative director for Vanderpump Cocktail Garden.
Vanderpump said future episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” may feature her Las Vegas location. She also predicted that many of her longtime staff, who appear in the reality show, will be among the guests at the cocktail garden.
“I know they’ll definitely be socializing there,” she said. “They love Vegas.”
Info: Vanderpump Cocktail Garden will be open 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Mondays-Fridays and 12 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays.