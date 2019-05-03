Las Vegas’ latest building boom: NFL stadium and new resorts

Las Vegas’ new NFL stadium for the coming Las Vegas Raiders, two new resort complexes and a convention center expansion are part of the city’s biggest development boom on or near the Strip in more than a decade, according to Steve Hill, CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.
When all the work is finished, the growth spurt will have created the new home for the Raiders, which is set to move from Oakland to Vegas for the 2020-21 season.
The project with the biggest price tag, $4 billion, is Resorts World, a 3,200-room hotel-casino that will sit on the site once occupied by the old Stardust Resort and Casino, which was imploded 12 years ago.
The topping-out of two 60-story hotel towers is expected this summer, with an early opening expected toward the end of 2020. The resort, part of a chain owned by Malaysian developers, will feature Asian decor as well as multiple restaurants featuring the cuisine of different regions of China.
The Strip’s other new resort, The Drew, will provide three distinct hotel experiences, including a JW Marriott. Would-be guests, however, will have to wait to check in until spring 2022.
The Drew will occupy the site of the never-completed Fontainebleau, a 63-story, blue-glass tower scuttled in 2009 because of the recession. It will have more than 3,780 rooms.
Hoping to attract business travelers, the resort will have a pedestrian bridge to the Las Vegas Convention Center expansion being built just across Elvis Presley Boulevard.
The $935-million project sits on a large footprint that once included the Riviera Hotel Las Vegas, which was demolished in 2016. The new convention space is expected to be completed in January 2021 in time for the popular CES, formerly the Consumer Electronics Show.
The new Raiders stadium, located west of the 15 Freeway, is expected to be finished in September 2020. The 65,000-seat arena with a glass-domed roof will feature a real-grass playing field and retractable doors.
Prior to entering, fans will pass an eternal flame that will honor Raiders founder Al Davis, father of current owner Mark Davis.