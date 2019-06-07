Las Vegas Restaurant Week: 190 places to try, from $20 to $80 meals

Las Vegas Restaurant Week gives visitors a chance to enjoy a fixed-price lunch or dinner at 190 restaurants. In addition, a portion of the proceeds will benefit a local food bank.
Most of the participating eateries are in resorts on the Strip that charge $20 to $80. The annual event runs from June 17 to 28, with some restaurants extending special prices into July.
Here’s a sampling:
►China Tang at MGM Grand. The resort’s newest restaurant will feature a four-course dinner for $50. Menu choices include chicken lettuce cups as an appetizer, and mapo bean curd for the second course.
►Ferraro’s, 4480 Paradise Road. This well-reviewed Italian eatery will serve a four-course dinner for $50. Start with the insalata Mimmo or Caesar’s salad followed by pasta and meat courses, and a dessert sampler.
►Flower Child, 1007 S. Rampart Blvd. With the billing “Healthy Food for a Happy World,” the restaurant’s $40 dinner menu includes items such as an organic, non-GMO tofu plate and a sustainable salmon plate.
►Gilley’s Restaurant & Saloon at Treasure Island. The $20 lunch starts with soup or salad, followed by main courses such as an apple chicken salad and a chipotle chicken sandwich with fries.
►Oscar’s Steakhouse at the Plaza, downtown Las Vegas. For $50, diners can start with a roasted beet salad followed by seared diver scallops, with cheesecake for dessert.
►Sparrow + Wolf, 4480 Spring Mountain Road. This popular neighborhood restaurant will feature a $50, three-course dinner. Menu items include broccolini with avocado, all-day braised lamb neck and wood-roasted Romanesco, with sugar snap peas.
Menus and other details for all participating restaurants can be found on the Las Vegas Restaurant Week website. The list includes 13 restaurants at the Venetian that will extend their offerings through July 5.
A portion of Restaurant Week proceeds go to Three Square Food Bank, which provides food for Southern Nevadans in need.