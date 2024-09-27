Advertisement
A selection of plates and wines from Barr Seco
In Silver Lake, newly opened Barr Seco is a design-forward hot spot with affordably priced aperitivi and natural wines.
(Drew Escriva )
Food

13 romantic restaurants where you can impress a date for under $100

By Tiffany Tse
Share via
  • Take the pressure off dating with 13 of the most romantic restaurants where two can dine for under $100 (before tax and tip).
  • Options include a new Silver Lake wine bar, a family-owned Italian restaurant in Larchmont, a buzzy Koreatown spot with street-food-inspired tapas and more.

Dating in L.A. can be challenging, but it doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag. You could take a tour of L.A.’s best taco stands, order a to-go picnic to unpack at a local park, or get to know the city’s rising chef talent at an exciting food pop-up.

And if you’re looking for a romantic vibe complete with moody lighting, a stellar soundtrack and attentive service, Los Angeles offers a wealth of fantastic restaurants to choose from that won’t break the bank. From an affordable Indian spot with shareable plates to a stylish Silver Lake wine bar serving an array of aperitivi, these spots will wow your date while keeping your wallet happy. Here are 13 restaurants where you can have a memorable date night for $100 or less (excluding tax and tip).

A dish of hamachi crudo on a silver plate next to a glass of white wine at Barr Seco in Silver Lake. Behind is a caesar salad
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Barr Seco

Silver Lake Eclectic $$
By Tiffany Tse
The recently opened 25-seat cafe and wine bar delivers on the details, with plates sourced from Oaxaca, green tile designed to evoke ‘70s Mexico City and walls painted with colors imported from Berlin. The menu at Barr Seco, from creative director Olivia Lopez and the team behind Mexico City-inspired Santō sushi bar next door, showcases an interesting blend of Mexican, Asian and Mediterranean flavors. During the day, stop by for coffee from Dayglow, house beverages such as a matcha horchata, bocadillos and grain bowls; by night, enjoy a variety of bar snacks and aperitivi, from a jamón plate and scallop crudo with tostadas to a dry-aged Wagyu skirt steak with yuzu chimichurri. Mix and match a few plates to share, paired with a selection from the natural wine list for a 10/10 date. Reservations for this hot spot can be tough to secure so this is a date you’ll want to plan a couple weeks in advance.
The menu at BrewCo Social features handmade cavatelli pasta, and lamb tacos.
(Patrick Record)

Brewco Social

Manhattan Beach Eclectic $$
By Tiffany Tse
After a legendary 32-year run, Brewco the pub closed last year, but Brewco Social has risen in its place with a new menu and fully renovated interior that channels coastal California charm with earthy tones, olive trees and rich wood accents. The menu offers a bit of everything to keep you and your plus-one happy: handmade cavatelli pasta, lamb tacos, plus a fresh take on the beloved Fuch’s burger from Brewco’s original menu — made with Wagyu beef, Gruyère, blue cheese and caramelized onions. With wines by the glass, creative cocktails and 24 local draft beers to choose from, the drinks are just as exciting. To keep the total under $100, share a starter or salad and choose two entrees, and you’ll still have room for a couple brews. If the vibe is right, head to the nearby Manhattan Beach Pier for a little post-dinner stroll.
A burger dripping with raclette cheese, a knife plunged through the top, at Burgette in Santa Monica
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Burgette

Santa Monica French $$
By Tiffany Tse
Nestled inside a 100-year-old building, this dimly lit, Parisian-inspired bistro channels old-world charm, complete with chandeliers overhead and rustic copper pans adorning the walls. Whether you choose to sit at the intimate bar area or settle into a cozy booth, you’re in for a treat. Start your evening with something from the exceptional wine list and a dish from the fromage or charcuterie offerings. For the main event, don’t miss the burgers, particularly the La Vivianne — a smashed Wagyu masterpiece dripping with tomato jam, raclette and bone marrow butter that’s big enough to share. To cap off the evening, take a leisurely stroll along Santa Monica Beach, just steps away, for the perfect end to a romantic night out.
A spread of dishes from Electric Karma.
(Electric Karma)

Electric Karma

West Hollywood Indian $$
By Tiffany Tse
Electric Karma’s vibrant interior, replete with ornate lanterns, intricate wood carvings, colorful fabrics and wall murals, feels like a feast for the senses (pro tip: request a table in the charming courtyard). Specializing in Punjabi cuisine, the menu features biryani, cheese naan and paneer masala — the latter crafted from owner Lakhvir Khinda’s mother’s beloved recipe. Opt for one of the Karma meals starting at $65 — a spread for two that includes sides such as samosas, rice, naan, raita and rice pudding — and you’ll have room in your budget for a round of cocktails that infuse traditional Indian ingredients into modern drinks, including a kashmir saffron martini and darjeeling sangria.
A plate of piled, deep-fried shrimp toast with dipping sauce at Jilli restaurant in Koreatown
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Jilli

Koreatown Korean $$
By Tiffany Tse
In the former Kinn space, you’ll find Jilli — an electric spot dishing out Korean drinking food from the team behind the popular Korean fried chicken joint Chimmelier. This buzzy eatery serves up street-food-inspired tapas that blend the owners’ Korean heritage with the eclectic flavors of Los Angeles. To stay within the $100 pre-tax budget, order a mix of small and substantial plates to share, such as shrimp toast or creamy tuna dip with trout roe and crackers paired with center-cut L.A. galbi or rigatoni alla vodka with kimchi, bacon and cheese. You’ll still have leftover funds to spend on a curated selection of natural wines, craft beers, soju and makgeolli, with a spotlight on small-batch Korean producers. Heads-up: The vibe is full of energy with upbeat music setting the tone, so get ready to lean in a little closer (you’re welcome).
Chicken liver profiteroles from Lustig.
Chicken liver profiteroles from Lustig.
(Lustig )

Lustig

Culver City Austrian $$
By Tiffany Tse
Named after the German word for the most fun and funny events, Lustig is the ideal spot for a lively date. The ambience is playful and inviting, infused with chef Bernhard Mairinger’s signature Austrian hospitality. Much like a steakhouse, you can build your meal by selecting from proteins such as Arctic char, sausages, pork tenderloin and prime rib-eye — but the menu also offers shareable apps, pizzas, schnitzels and more. Select a starter and anentree to share, and you’ll still have enough for a round of cocktails crafted by Payman Bahmani-Bailey, one of L.A.’s top mixologists and the genius behind Lustig’s standout drinks menu. Another hack is to sit at the bar and order a spread of bites such as a fresh-baked German pretzel, grilled shrimp cocktail currywurst or truffle steak tartare bruschetta, paired with a beer flight.
The dining room at Mora Italiano.
(Mora Italiano)

Mora Italiano

Encino Italian $
By Tiffany Tse
When you’re in the mood for a low-key date night, head to this unassuming Italian spot in the San Fernando Valley with classic black-and-white marble floors and vintage fashion photos that create a nostalgic homage to 1960s Italy. The menu is brimming with Italian favorites, making it easy to split a starter, pizza and one of the heartier entrees, all while enjoying two glasses of wine. I suggest the refreshing insalata tricolore, margherita pizza and a flawlessly seared sea bass served with the tangy, herby Southern Italian salmoriglio sauce (and don’t skip the tiramisu!). The restaurant also boasts a rotating selection of 50 wines from around the world, curated by in-house sommelier Fernando Trivisonno.
A selection of dishes and drinks from My Lai.
(My Lai)

My Lai Kitchen

Mar Vista Vietnamese $
By Tiffany Tse
Thanks to its dreamy outdoor patio, an oasis tucked away from busy Venice Boulevard, this Vietnamese spot delivers romantic vibes without the need for white tablecloths or formal service. And thanks to its fast-casual prices, you can go all out on the food. The fresh, made-to-order bowls and banh mi sandwiches are fully customizable, starting with your choice of well-marinated proteins and a wide array of toppings. Think: pickled carrots and daikon, crispy garlic (that is, if your date doesn’t mind!), and house-made sauces that bring serious flavor to every bite. It’s also a fantastic place for anyone seeking healthful, gluten-free or vegan options — and affordable enough that you can stroll over to nearby ArtBarLA afterward for a few cocktails, where you might catch an art exhibition, salsa happy hour or another fun event to end the night.
A sandwich and a glass of wine from Neighborhood Winery.
(Kort Havens)

Neighborhood Winery

Downtown L.A. Wine Bars $$
By Tiffany Tse
Neighborhood Winery is that rare wine bar where both the drink and food menus truly shine. This family-owned natural winery specializes in native fermentations and minimal intervention, showcasing Central California grapes in crisp, lower-ABV wines. Embracing the sober-curious movement? They’ve got you covered with delicious nonalcoholic options such as a yuzu Shirley Temple or vermouth spritz. The food menu blends classic New York, Jewish and Eastern European influences with creative spins on traditional dishes like latkes, pastrami sandwiches and mac ‘n’ cheese kugel. Plus, you can comfortably share a handful of small plates, along with a glass or two of wine, without breaking the bank. For an even more wallet-friendly night out, visit during happy hour, Tuesday through Friday from 4 to 6 p.m., to enjoy $7 glasses of wine, $12 cheese and charcuterie boards and more great deals.
A vertical photo of a small mound of spaghetti in tomato sauce in a white bowl on a white tablecloth at Osteria Mamma.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Osteria Mamma

Larchmont Italian $$
By Tiffany Tse
This delightful, family-owned restaurant has deep roots in Italian tradition, starting with late matriarch Loredana “Mamma” Cecchinato. Loredana, who hailed from Padua, Italy, opened Osteria Mamma with her children in 2010. Today, it’s a beloved neighborhood staple known for its homestyle Italian cuisine, all based on her original recipes that bring the flavors of the Veneto region to life. A glass of wine is a must. Under the direction of Loredana’s son, certified sommelier Filippo Cortivo, Osteria Mamma has earned the Wine Spectator’s Award of Excellence for seven years running. And while the complimentary serving of house-made focaccia might tempt you to fill up early, save room for the generously portioned dishes. Share a handmade pasta such as the Bigolo all’Amatriciana freshly crafted each morning by Filippo’s dad, an entree such as the slow-cooked short rib with polenta, and of course, dessert.
A baked pasta dish in a rectangular white dish with garlic bread on the side
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Sunday Gravy

Inglewood Italian
By Tiffany Tse
It’s rare to find a place where every dish feels like a winner, but Sunday Gravy delivers with its menu of creative Italian American dishes. Run by a brother-and-sister duo carrying on the legacy of their father’s original restaurant, Jino’s Pizza, the restaurant’s main attractions include a Caesar salad tossed in Calabrian pepper aioli and topped with crushed bread crumbs, garlic bread dripping with melted cheese, tender meatballs served with whipped ricotta and an array of pastas made with locally handcrafted noodles. Stick to a starter, a salad, a couple of pastas and a glass of vino each — and you’ll have enough room in the budget to share a dessert (bread pudding, anyone?).
A spread of tinned fish with a bottle of sake at V Wine Room.
(Josh Corbin)

V Wine Room

West Hollywood Wine Bars $$
By Tiffany Tse
Secluded away on a quiet side street in West Hollywood, V Wine Room has been a beloved neighborhood spot since 2013. Housed in a historic building once used by Charlie Chaplin and later a library for L.A. County, the bar offers plenty of wines by the glass and bottle, with a focus on California producers. For proof of its date-night potential, look no further than husband-and-wife owners Blaine and Esther Vess, who had their first date at the bar in 2016. They took over the space two years ago, even enlisting a sake expert to add world-class options to the menu. Alongside the excellent wine and sake options, you’ll find shareable Roman-style pizzas, cheese and charcuterie, tinned fish and chocolates, plus a sushi menu from neighboring Jinpachi, which is available Monday through Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m.
A selection of plates from White Elephant.
(Jasveer Sidhu)

White Elephant

Downtown L.A. Thai $$
By Tiffany Tse
This family-owned Thai restaurant is the kind of hidden gem you’ll wish you had discovered sooner. Tucked inside downtown’s Spring Arcade with its striking glass roof, the setting is as appealing as the food. You can choose to relax on the string-lit outdoor patio or take in the bustling scene from inside, where expansive floor-to-ceiling glass windows frame the activity in the arcade. The menu pays tribute to traditional Thai flavors with curries, noodles and fried rice, customizable with your choice of protein and preferred spice level. For a creative twist, explore the fusion offerings such as enoki mushroom crisps, sweet-and-sour-glazed basil chicken wings and crispy branzino, which blends Taiwanese and French influences with squid ink oil and ginger beurre noisette. As long as you steer clear of the more expensive entrees, you’ll be able to enjoy a couple starters and a main to share.
