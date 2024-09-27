13 romantic restaurants where you can impress a date for under $100
- Take the pressure off dating with 13 of the most romantic restaurants where two can dine for under $100 (before tax and tip).
- Options include a new Silver Lake wine bar, a family-owned Italian restaurant in Larchmont, a buzzy Koreatown spot with street-food-inspired tapas and more.
Dating in L.A. can be challenging, but it doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag. You could take a tour of L.A.’s best taco stands, order a to-go picnic to unpack at a local park, or get to know the city’s rising chef talent at an exciting food pop-up.
And if you’re looking for a romantic vibe complete with moody lighting, a stellar soundtrack and attentive service, Los Angeles offers a wealth of fantastic restaurants to choose from that won’t break the bank. From an affordable Indian spot with shareable plates to a stylish Silver Lake wine bar serving an array of aperitivi, these spots will wow your date while keeping your wallet happy. Here are 13 restaurants where you can have a memorable date night for $100 or less (excluding tax and tip).
Barr Seco
Burgette
Electric Karma
Jilli
Lustig
Mora Italiano
My Lai Kitchen
Neighborhood Winery
Osteria Mamma
Sunday Gravy
V Wine Room
White Elephant
