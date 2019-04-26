The ink you get here may be permanent, but this new Vegas tattoo pop-up isn’t

You can learn about tattoos. You can get a tattoo. Or you do can both at a tattoo pop-up at the Linq Promenade.
Tattoo’d America is the first installation at Pop Vegas, a new pop-up venue that celebrates ink as an art form as something you can leave with on your body.
Its galleries devoted to American tattoo art through the decades sit beside playful, interactive features.
Among the attractions:
►“My Tattoo, My Story,” an exhibit at which people share personal stories about their tattoos.
►The Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum mini-museum, which shares the works and history of Norman “Sailor Jerry” Collins, who began hand-poking tattoos in 1925. He became a legendary tattoo artist in Honolulu.
►Live body mapping, which turns a guest’s body into a three-dimensional canvas onto which body painting and tattoos are projected.
►The Ink Pool Party, a tattoo-themed ball pit for grown-ups.
The pop-up includes more than 500 works by dozens of tattoo artists from around the world. Forty so-called “clones,” including one of the Statue of Liberty, are also showcased, replete with body ink.
Tattoo’d America, which launched April 18, is open 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays until Aug. 30.
General admission tickets cost $29.