This must be Inglewood
Peer out the window on a descending flight into LAX and, like with those old Magic Eye posters, the vague concrete sprawl of the city starts coming into focus as recognizable landmarks. The giant doughnut atop Randy’s. The sprawling 405 freeway. The silver horn-shaped stadium that gleams in the daylight and beams “SoFi” at night.
Get to know Los Angeles through the places that bring it to life. From restaurants to shops to outdoor spaces, here’s what to discover now.
For visitors, Inglewood is their introduction to L.A. and perhaps the West Coast. For Angelenos, it’s the final sign of a safe journey home.
Once marked by its convenience to the airport and the Forum that first opened in 1967, Inglewood has undergone a dramatic transformation in recent years, a result of new and projected developments. SoFi Stadium, home of the L.A. Rams and L.A. Chargers, might have had a tepid start when it opened in 2020 during the pandemic, but it’s now in full swing after hosting Beyoncé and Taylor Swift’s world tours this summer. When the Rams won the Super Bowl there last year, Inglewood’s identity as the City of Champions was reaffirmed.
Next door to the stadium, Rams owner Stan Kroenke is developing Hollywood Park, a 300-acre mixed-use development that transforms the former racetrack into a hub with residences, office space, public parks, shopping, dining and events. Just a couple of minutes away, construction is underway at Intuit Dome, the Clippers’ future home stadium. And the Metro’s K Line now cuts through the city, with an LAX transit center projected to open in 2024.
For Asha Grant, opening her bookstore the Salt Eaters in downtown Inglewood in 2020 was a way of staking a claim in her rapidly changing hometown. She calls the cozy shop on Queen Street a place she “would have loved to go to as a Black girl who was living in Inglewood who loved reading and doing crafts and community and stuff like that.”
Grant adds, “I think about our customers that are little kids and I’m like, wow, it would be really special for them to go to college and be able to come back to the Salt Eaters or bring their kids. That’s something that we deserve as a community is that kind of legacy and longevity.”
Inglewood has had its moments in the spotlight as a backdrop — and even as a character in movies and TV. “The Wood” and “Dope,” both directed by Inglewood native Rick Famuyiwa, are coming-of-age films that follow the trials and tribulations of growing up and maintaining friendships. Though tonally dissimilar, both have been lauded as nuanced portrayals of L.A.’s Black middle class.
Inglewood also is home to the Dunes, a Midcentury-style apartment complex prominently featured in the Peabody-winning “Insecure” created by Issa Rae, who grew up in the neighboring View Park-Windsor Hills area. Visitors come from far and wide to get a picture in front of the building where some of the show’s earliest and most pivotal scenes take place. The complex’s iconic sign has been nicknamed the Black “Hollywood” sign.
But the renewed interest in Inglewood isn’t all positive. Rents have risen for residents and business owners alike and the additional traffic to SoFi Stadium has caused parking problems for locals, among other issues.
“The neighborhood is changing rapidly,” Grant said. “It’s going to be unrecognizable in a couple years, which is terrifying. We need more support than ever before.”
Like Grant, other Inglewood residents have stepped into roles as small business owners, such as a pair of sisters who opened the neighborhood’s first upscale wine bar, two former lawyers who launched a community-driven cafe, a third-generation carnitas chef and more. And let’s not discount those who have long invested in this region, including a soul food legend, a second-generation marisqueria and, yes, that doughnut shop you can spot from the sky. Earning your crown in the City of Champions means getting to know it all, from the star-studded stadium to the mom-and-pop joints. This must be Inglewood.
What's included in this guide
Anyone who’s lived in a major metropolis can tell you that neighborhoods are a tricky thing. They’re eternally malleable and evoke sociological questions around how we place our homes, our neighbors and our communities within a wider tapestry. In the name of neighborly generosity, we included gems that may linger outside of technical parameters. Instead of leaning into stark definitions, we hope to celebrate all of the places that make us love where we live.
Have the most important meal of the day at the Serving Spoon
Here, I urge you to follow the day’s mood or craving, as just about every menu item proves worth ordering at one point or another. The pillowy pancakes boast a perfectly moist center, a generous dollop of butter melts into each square of the freshly formed waffles and the fluffy French toast is plush, butter-drenched and dusted with powdered sugar. For proteins, there’s crispy bacon, house-made sausage patties, fried chicken, pork and turkey chops, fried snapper and rib-eye steak, which you can also pair with grits, home-style potatoes, rice, tomatoes or oatmeal. Or you can go the way of a loaded omelet, breakfast burrito or breakfast sandwich. Whichever direction you take, pair it with a mimosa. Make sure you take a moment to soak in the history that’s mounted on the walls, including signed photos of celebrity clientele like Whoopi Goldberg, Eddie Murphy, Stevie Wonder and Ne-Yo posing with the owners.
The lunch menu here proves equally tempting, adding dishes like salmon croquettes, burgers, sandwiches and salads and prized Southern sides like mac and cheese, collard greens, black-eyed peas and red beans and rice. If you’re out of room by the time your meal is over, take a slice of peach cobbler to go.
Grab a quick treat and a selfie at Randy’s Donuts
In addition to being a landmark in Inglewood’s skyline, its doughnuts are classically fluffy and delectable sweet. There are plenty of specialty flavors, like the cereal-dusted raised doughnuts or bacon-crusted maple long johns, but Randy’s does the classics best. The glazed twist boasts soft, stretchy dough, with a veil of vanilla icing that melts in your mouth.
Though the signature rooftop doughnut remains the same, Randy’s has gained new fans through splashy collaborations, including the recent revelation of a metallic gold doughnut in promotion of ABC’s new series “The Golden Bachelor.” There are Randy’s Donuts not just across Southern California but around the world in Saudi Arabia, South Korea and the Philippines, but none will give you a photo op like the original location’s.
Chill with a Cardi B latte at Sip & Sonder
Thomas and Nicholas met nearly a decade ago while practicing law at a Wall Street firm. In a corporate environment where they both felt othered, the two women became a safe space for each other. Now in Inglewood, where they are co-founders of the active nonprofit Sonder Impact,
they’re cultivating that same sense of belonging. At Sip & Sonder, abstract art inspired by Inglewood landmarks adorns the walls and a cool R&B playlist plays artists such as The Internet and Musiq Soulchild. It’s a great place to work and people watch on historic Market Street.
Get lost in the stacks at the Salt Eaters
The bookstore puts a focus on Black women and nonbinary authors and regularly hosts community events, such as gratitude journaling, doll-making workshops, story time and book discussions for literary-canon material like “The Color Purple.” When unexpected costs put the Salt Eaters’ future into question, Grant got creative and threw an old-school rent party themed around Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” album. If you can’t stop by the store to buy a book, consider making the Salt Eaters your preferred bookstore on Bookshop instead, or donate to the GoFundMe that’s raising money to cover a recent rent increase.
Bite into buttery French pastries at Crème Brûlée Bakery
Wiley previously worked as a private chef before starting her own business. She first started selling homemade pastries at the Westchester farmers market and, after seeing success, decided to open a bricks-and-mortar. She originally signed a yearlong lease deal with her landlord, but now her goal is to buy her suite in the plaza to continue giving Inglewood a little taste of Paris.
During the week, she offers crispy palmiers, flaky croissants and velvety madeleines with simple coffee drinks, while weekends bring a robust brunch program, including quiches, crepes and eggs Benedict with house-made hollandaise sauce, cured salmon and bacon. When I visited, each dish came with a side of roasted potatoes and ratatouille, but weekly specials vary based on what ingredients call to Wiley at the market that week. Wiley also offers kids cooking classes, where young people can learn to make quiches, chouquettes and other French dishes.
Put thoughts into action at Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
The atmosphere at Hilltop is energizing. At any of the locations, you’ll find entrepreneurs taking meetings and students giving virtual presentations. In addition to affirmations like “Keep your head up” inscribed on walls and cups, nods to Inglewood can be found in every corner, including large floor-to-ceiling art depicting the Forum when it was blue.
Hilltop serves a wide-ranging menu, curated by chef Rory Hermann, with comforting and healthy options such as an açai bowl, a crispy chicken sandwich with spicy slaw on brioche bread, beignets, waffles on the weekends and pastries. Paired with a cup of coffee brewed with signature beans, it will make your dreams feel just a little bit closer.
Browse the Kinsey African American Art Collection at SoFi Stadium
Fight inflation with the lunch special at Woody's BBQ
Get your cone dipped at Foster's Freeze
Get messy with the torta ahogada at Tortuga Bay
Support local artists of color at Residency Art Gallery
Dig into Michoacán specialties at Carnitas el Artista
Celebrate Snoop D-O-Double G at Tha Dogg House
Fans can find Pen & Pixel-style T-shirts and limited-edition versions of the signature adorable big-headed toys emulating the D-O-Double G himself, including one of him in a Lakers jersey that can only be found at the store.
Tha Dogg House is also the only place you’ll find Funko’s Gold figurines, which are more proportionally accurate, of Uncle Snoop wearing a Rams-themed paisley sweatsuit from the legendary Super Bowl LVII. Only 5,000 are in circulation, and they’re only sold here. Across the plaza, next door to Blessed, is another Snoop store, which sells both Snoop Dogg and Death Row Records merchandise, including lighters, sweatshirts and house shoes.
Fill up on plantains at Little Belize
Get transported to the Nayarit coast at Coni'Seafood
Connect with art and community at Crenshaw Dairy Mart
You’ll also see the “Saint Nip” mural installation from Paul Cullors and Oto-Abasi Attah that depicts late rapper Nipsey Hussle as a saint-like figure watching over Inglewood and South L.A. The collective is participating in “Ordinary People,” a community-focused exhibition at the Long Beach Museum of Art inspired by activist Angela Davis’ book “Freedom Is a Constant Struggle”; it runs through Jan. 14. Following three short exhibitions for its inaugural CDM-FAACE fellowship program with a cohort of three Inglewood-based artists, Crenshaw Dairy Mart is accepting submissions for its first film festival at the Miracle Theater on Feb. 17.
Order the prized fish at 106 Seafood Underground
Watch local stars get their shine at the Miracle Theater
Come hungry and leave blessed at Blessed Tropical Jamaican Cuisine
Take a tour of pan-African cuisine at Two Hommés
Break a sweat while you Keep It Run Hundred
On Thursdays at 7 p.m. the group meets at the intersection of Queen Street and Market Street in front of Sip & Sonder. As the sun sets, folks stretch, catch up and prepare for the evening’s run/walk. The 3.25-mile journey doubles as a tour of Inglewood landmarks and residential streets.
There are two groups, runners and walkers, but they blend throughout the evening. From mothers pushing strollers to sexagenarians to marathon runners, the club is open to all ages and skill levels. There‘s no judgment here. The goal is to get moving and celebrate wherever you are on that journey.
Since runners typically finish their run sooner than walkers, some circle back to cheer and usher folks to the end of the route safely, directing traffic and using a flashlight to illuminate the sidewalks. The group waits for everyone to complete the run before a celebratory chant: “Keep it run hundred, keep it run hundred, keep it run hundred, keep it run hundred! 1,2,3 Family!”
Satisfy your soul at Dulan's Soul Food Kitchen
Dulan’s cafeteria-style restaurant can get backed up with orders, especially on weekends, but plates of crispy fried chicken, meatloaf and smothered pork chops crowded with sides of mac and cheese, collard greens and red beans still arrive steaming hot. By the time you’ve scarfed down your food and are left puzzling over whether you really did eat that entire half-chicken, three sides and dessert (yes, you did) you’ll have long forgotten the wait. While Dulan’s is ideal for catering a Southern feast, you can’t beat the experience of dining in the quaint restaurant, surrounded by framed family portraits on the walls and red tablecloths.
Order family-style at Sunday Gravy
Sunday Gravy has the feel of an old-school Italian joint with a modern edge, retaining the building’s charming late Spanish Revival-style brick walls and arches but with a sophisticated paint job, string lights and Midcentury furniture. The expansive menu features many Italian comfort food staples, including cheesy ciabatta garlic bread, beef and pork meatballs, creamy pasta a la vodka and zesty Brussels sprouts. Honoring the family’s long history in the neighborhood, Sunday Gravy sources artisanal breads from Cadoro’s and organic pastas from Florentyna‘s, both Inglewood-based producers.
Sip on a diverse selection of wine at 1010 Wine
1010 Wine hosts meet-the-winemaker events that help expose Black- and African-owned wine brands to a wider audience, in addition to Wine Down Wednesday with live music and wine discounts, happy hour on Thursday with house wines discounted $2, and a special food menu and live DJs every Friday night. The food menu, helmed by chef Kyndra McCrary of Swift Cafe, features charbroiled oysters (go early before they sell out), steamed black mussels in a Creole tomato broth and brunch options like a house-made biscuit with honey-drizzled spicy fried chicken and French toast with blueberry compote. Reservations are recommended.
Prepare to party at The Nile Bar
It's a date
Get our L.A. Goes Out newsletter, with the week's best events, to help you explore and experience our city.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.