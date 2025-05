8 essential roadside attractions in California — giant dinosaurs, a mystery spot and more

Yes, it sounds like one of those new medications you need to ask your doctor about, but Nepenthe is a different sort of remedy.It’s the stop I always try to make in Big Sur, a restaurant (with cafe, gift shop and abundant parking) that clings to a slope above a dramatic shoreline.The building, rustic yet modern, must have been startling when it went up in 1949. Inside: a high, sloped ceiling, red floor and circular fireplace. Outside, a wraparound deck and big patio.Passing the bar by the door, you can almost hear Henry Miller holding forth, which happened often during the many years the writer lived nearby. Or maybe it’s an echo of Orson Welles and Rita Hayworth squabbling. They bought the property together as newlyweds in 1944 and sold it in 1947, the year they divorced.If you come for dinner, be sure to arrive in time to appreciate the sunset. And be ready to spend. Most main dishes start at $42 or more (which is why I usually get the $26 Ambrosiaburger ).The Nepenthe compound has a strong daytime option too. Come for breakfast or lunch on the patio at Nepenthe’s on-site offshoot, Cafe Kevah (9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. daily, weather permitting).Either way, don’t miss the Phoenix gift shop (lots of books, art, clothes and jewelry), which might as well serve as the Wikipedia illustration for the word Bohemian.Also, always check ahead on the status of landslide-vulnerable Highway 1. Since January 2023, Highway 1 has been closed for repairs at Regent’s Slide, south of Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park and north of Lucia. For those approaching Big Sur from the south, that means you’ll be taking U.S. 101, then doubling back south at Salinas via highways 68 and 1.