8 essential roadside attractions in California — giant dinosaurs, a mystery spot and more

Who can resist a highly affordable, not entirely predictable, close-up encounter with a living, breathing, aggressive, malodorous almost-dinosaur?



That is, an ostrich. Or its cousin, the emu. Ostrichland USA, founded in the early 1990s along Highway 246 between Buellton and Solvang, is a sort of 32-acre zoo where families go to see and feed more than 80 ostriches, along with more than 70 emus, which are similar but smaller.



You pay $7 per adult ($3 for kids 12 and under), plus $1 for some pellets in a bowl, then make your way down to the wooden fence that separates people from beasts. If you have a bowl, don’t worry, the birds will find you. Just keep a good grip on that bowl, because ostriches move fast, have strong jaws and are not shy. (I didn’t see anyone get bitten in my hour there, but plenty of people were startled.) It’s open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.



The deeper dive: By the way, these creatures are not on their way to becoming jerky. They live out their lives (as long as 75 years) on the farm. Native to Africa, the ostriches reach weights of up to 350 pounds, heights of 8 to 9 feet (and have two toes). They’re said to be the largest and fastest-running birds on Earth. The emus, native to Australia, seldom grow past 6 feet and 150 pounds (and have three toes). Neither flies. Neither buries its head in sand. And with either bird, once one sticks its beak into your bowl, you will not be bored.

