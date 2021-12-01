These 6 holiday markets bring glee to L.A., San Francisco and in between

Improvisation reigns this holiday season. In Europe, many traditional German Christmas markets are staying closed because of COVID-19 rates there. Meanwhile, many European-style markets, fairs and festivals in California are moving forward in adjusted form.

As a result, visitors will find some traditions intact like the Christmas gnomes of Solvang. But we also have pandemic oddities such as a drive-through tour of Dickensian London on the outskirts of San Francisco (Daly City, actually).

And in Los Angeles, we have a wealth of choices, including three strong options downtown — one at Union Station, one at 7th and Figueroa streets and one on Alameda Street.

Here’s a sampling of markets in Southern California and beyond, all opening in coming days and weeks.