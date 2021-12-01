These 6 holiday markets bring glee to L.A., San Francisco and in between
Improvisation reigns this holiday season. In Europe, many traditional German Christmas markets are staying closed because of COVID-19 rates there. Meanwhile, many European-style markets, fairs and festivals in California are moving forward in adjusted form.
As a result, visitors will find some traditions intact like the Christmas gnomes of Solvang. But we also have pandemic oddities such as a drive-through tour of Dickensian London on the outskirts of San Francisco (Daly City, actually).
And in Los Angeles, we have a wealth of choices, including three strong options downtown — one at Union Station, one at 7th and Figueroa streets and one on Alameda Street.
Here’s a sampling of markets in Southern California and beyond, all opening in coming days and weeks.
Union Station Holiday Market
Artists and artisans include the Glass Studio, Alpaca Love, Rock & Sock, Hulma, the Poster List and Zazu Faure. Entertainers include the Top Shelf Brass Band and the Joy Machine. Family activities, food and drink are promised as well.
13th Annual L.A. Holiday Market
Along with art, clothing, furniture, jewelry, toys, snacks and other goods from a promised 150 local makers and small businesses, the event will include lawn games and family portraits. Admission is $13.65-$32.64.
Come Up Markets Holiday Market
As many as 50 vendors and brands are expected, including Gilded Grotto (jewelry), LA RAW (clothing), People of Color (cosmetics and personal care items) and Strange Fame (clothing).
Solvang Julefest
The Julefest festivities include a Santa’s Village on Saturdays, tree-lighting ceremony (Dec. 3), parade (Dec. 4), a Solvang Nativity Pageant (Dec. 11) and food tours on Dec. 4, 11 and 18. There’s also an ongoing children’s search for many Nisse hidden downtown — mythic figures, roughly the size of garden gnomes, that often wear red hats, play good-natured tricks and embody seasonal spirit.
Most of the events are free. Saturday night candlelight tours are $25 each.
Cambria Christmas Market
The event is affiliated with the Cambria Pines Lodge, and guests who dine or sleep at the lodge get priority in access to the market.
The Great Dickens Christmas Fair
The fair is on Saturdays and Sundays only, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 4-18. The venue, the Cow Palace Lower Exhibition Halls, stands just outside the San Francisco-Daly City border. Cost is $25 per car.