11 cozy things to do in L.A. to warm your soul
L.A.’s mild winters may not call for much more than a light jacket but that doesn’t mean Angelenos don’t jump at any chance to get cozy — especially when the longer days ahead mean more activities and busier schedules.
Luckily, the city is brimming with places and experiences to help you slow your heart rate, embrace hygge and feel vibes that are as warm as a pair of mittens by the fire.
Whether you prefer to cuddle up with adoptable kittens at a cat cafe, read silently among others at a homey bookstore or lounge on cloudlike floor pillows at a late night tea house, these are some of L.A.’s coziest hangouts, perfect for any season.
Experience an oasis of tranquility at Tea at Shiloh
Filled with floor-level couches that look and feel like clouds, moody lighting and sculptural plants, it’s a dreamy oasis of tranquility and a space to make meaningful connections or simply unwind. Tea at Shiloh offers daylight hours (imagine a quiet co-working space), various workshops (cooking and art classes), live jazz performances and late-night tea. During the evening tea, which costs $35 per person and runs from 7 to 11, you can snuggle up in a corner and do puzzles, paint, do tarot readings while you drink as much delicious tea as you’d like. Seriously, you can get unlimited refills — there’s typically two herbal teas and one with caffeine — as you listen to relaxing music from such artists as Lauryn Hill, Sault and Steve Lacy. (Here’s a playlist to help you get a feel for the vibe.) Shoes aren’t allowed in the space, so make sure you wear nice socks and leave your footwear by the door. Reservations are required, parking in front of the venue, is free. The address for Tea at Shiloh is provided only after you book a reservation; walk-ins aren’t available.
Escape to a Scottish themed village at Tam O'Shanter
On your next visit, be sure to check out Table 31, which was Walt Disney’s favorite booth at the storied eatery. It’s now commemorated with a plaque and is decorated with sketches and mementos from his visits.
Unwind in the most aesthetic reading nook at Reparations Club
Cuddle adoptable kittens at Crumbs & Whiskers Cat Café
Crumbs & Whiskers, which opened in 2016, takes the idea a step further. You can go into this cat cafe on Melrose and relax, de-stress, have some coffee and enjoy feline companionship, but you can also go home with one (or more!) of the location’s current roster of 25 kitties, which have been saved from euthanasia. The cafe works with Kitten Rescue Los Angeles to populate the kitty zone.
Spending time at Crumbs & Whiskers isn’t cheap — on the weekends, it’ll run you $28 for 30 minutes or $45 for 70 minutes (weekdays are a little cheaper) — but the cafe also takes care of the kitties and provides them with medical treatment, so it feels a little like a donation. (Advance online bookings for cat-time are recommended.)
At the cat cafe, interactivity is key. A black cat named Bandit might stalk you around the cafe and attack your pant leg. A tuxedo cat named Squeak might make biscuits on a nearby couch. Or a calico named Gwendolyn might look at you with big kitty eyes next to a sign that says “Saved from euthanasia: 4,795.” The adoption fee is $150 per cat.
FYI: The adoption fee for two cats is $250.
Vibe out with Sofar Sounds in an intimate, unexpected music venue
How it works: The shows typically feature about two to three performers with no headliner, and there’s an intermission after each set. Attendees are asked to limit talking during the performances. It’s wise to arrive early to these events as seating is first come, first serve. The address for the event is released 36 hours before the show.
Get caffeinated in the plant-filled patio at Jurassic Magic
The coffee program stands out with concoctions such as Bright Eyes, a cold brew with mint, oat milk and agave, and Gentle Giant, a pistachio latte with pistachio milk, white chocolate and cardamom that can be ordered hot or cold. There’s also a selection of hot and cold tea drinks and pastries from Sugar Bloom. Baristas are always ready with a recommendation.
Next door, Nuñez and his partners just opened the superette Convi, where they’re using a small kitchen to test food items. There you can also stock up on tinned fish, cured meats, cheese and other pantry items.
Slurp up bone-in oxtail pho at Pho Saigon Pearl
Chef Bernard Hoang also experiments with influences from other cuisines that dominate L.A.’s restaurant scene, such as a Vietnamese take on Peruvian lomo saltado and tacos with grilled meat or tofu, a fistful of pickled vegetables, hoisin and sriracha. Beverages include a selection of lemonades, coffee drinks, milk and bubble teas, beer, wine and cocktails, including mimosas with $5 refills on weekends.
Hang out at the Chateau Marmont's comfy lobby bar
The bar and restaurant are available to the public with a reservation — walk-ins and looky-loos are discouraged. The outdoor patio has its devotees, but I really enjoy the Marmont’s small, cozy lobby bar. They project old films on the wall here each night (I caught the California classic “The Maltese Falcon” on my last visit), and though the bar itself offers just a handful of seats, it’s a pleasant little nook to enjoy the house Vesper, the icy cold spirits pairing neatly with a little cone of good French fries.
I do wonder if the hubbub around the Marmont has been a bit defanged here: This place used to really swing, for better or worse. Today it more gently rocks.
Gather around a massive Ethiopian platter with loved ones at Aunt Yvette's Kitchen
Despite the fact that an entire corridor in Mid-City brims with Ethiopian restaurants, no two L.A. establishments are the same. You can’t interchange Lalibela’s flavorful Veggie Utopia with Messob’s something-for-everyone special combination platter. And Merkato’s visibility (thanks in part to its striking primary-colored signage and frequent name-drops in Issa Rae’s “Insecure”) might be what lures you in, but its wide selection of tibs is what’ll turn you into a repeat customer.
Aunt Yvette’s Kitchen, situated inside an Eagle Rock strip mall, combines the best parts of all of these restaurants while bringing its own distinctive kick — the vegan platter offers a broad flavor palette with added hints of sweetness alongside the spice. Pescatarian? The salmon tibs are terrific as an add-on or on their own. Just be sure to save room for the Basque cheesecake made with burnt caramel sauce, which is nothing short of divine.
For those looking to impress, the intimate and dark but elegantly decorated space is perfect for date night. The restaurant is open for dinner four nights a week (Wednesday through Saturday) and from noon until 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Get lost in the rolls of fabric at Remainders Creative Reuse
This nonprofit organization and secondhand fabric store started out in 2016 in a 400-square-foot garage. Today, Remainders operates out of a 3,200-square-foot store in Pasadena, where patrons can browse hundreds of different kinds of fabrics all donated by individuals, film studios and small businesses, among others.
“We saw the need for a textile store that could positively impact environmental awareness, offer repurposed materials and create a much-needed affordable resource to the community,” said Executive Director Robin Cox.
The business model helps to divert untold amounts of craft supplies and fabric from ending up in landfills. “By promoting creative reuse, Remainders helps people contribute to the healing of the environment and raises awareness about the benefit of upcycling raw materials and repurposing usable goods, as opposed to buying materials new,” said Cox.
Few stores rival Remainders in terms of price and selection: The store offers fabric scraps and remnants for $5 per pound or $15 for a grocery bag’s worth. Fabrics sold by the yard may be leftover from contemporary fashion houses or vintage. Prices range from $1 to $6 per yard.
Have afternoon tea at Rose Tree Cottage
The hosts at Rose Tree Cottage pour the tea for you so it remains hot throughout, serving a single proprietary English Village Tea blend of Ceylon, Indian and Kenyan teas, and the most authentic British treats, hot from the specialty Aga oven. Warmed savory pastries include beef Wellington, jubilee chicken and toad-in-the-hole or Welsh rarebit. Scones, sweets, fresh fruit and a sparkling, nonalcoholic elderflower cordial round out the courses. This is also where Meghan Markle learned to take tea with the late queen, and fans of the Duchess will get a kick out of imagining her holding court at one of the tables in the back.
