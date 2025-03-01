11 cozy things to do in L.A. to warm your soul

L.A.’s mild winters may not call for much more than a light jacket but that doesn’t mean Angelenos don’t jump at any chance to get cozy — especially when the longer days ahead mean more activities and busier schedules.

Luckily, the city is brimming with places and experiences to help you slow your heart rate, embrace hygge and feel vibes that are as warm as a pair of mittens by the fire.

Whether you prefer to cuddle up with adoptable kittens at a cat cafe, read silently among others at a homey bookstore or lounge on cloudlike floor pillows at a late night tea house, these are some of L.A.’s coziest hangouts, perfect for any season.