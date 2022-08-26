13 amazing places in L.A. that you can get to using public transit

Before I had a car, whenever I met up with someone in Los Angeles, they’d always ask the inevitable question: “How’d you get here?”

More often than not, my answer would be the bus or the train, which would open up the floor for more questions. Many of my friends admit they’ve never used L.A.’s public transportation options.

Yet in this city of about 4 million, it’s estimated that more than 750,000 people take a bus or train every weekday. I’ll occasionally find myself nearly alone on a bus, chauffeured by a driver who flies past the stops I don’t need, but often on my routes, I’m surrounded by plenty of other people commuting to and from their daily destinations.

Whether you don’t have a car, or you’re dodging high gas prices or you just like taking a bus or train, public transit can be a fantastic way to rediscover L.A. There are tons of easily accessible attractions — some are well-known and others are a bit more under the radar. I like to use the TAP card that I added to my phone’s virtual wallet, and the Transit app can be helpful for planning trips.