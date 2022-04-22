Every national park you can drive to on a weekend trip from L.A.

It’s National Park Week , celebrated this year from April 16 to 24. When it comes to national parks, L.A. travelers hit the jackpot: I count seven within the state near enough to be reasonable destinations for a weekend trip — as long as you’re game for a long drive. Here’s the list, from closest to farthest. (We chose downtown Los Angeles as a common starting point. And yes, as Angelenos, we measure distance by predicted driving time — not miles.)

Note: If you plan on visiting a national park, read the L.A. Times guide on what to expect, and check park websites for the most current updates. National parks are experiencing record numbers of visitors, and it takes everyone’s effort to make the parks safe and enjoyable for all.

Who wants to take the 7 Park Challenge?