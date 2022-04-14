8 dazzling night hikes to take under the full pink moon this weekend

The night sky. Van Gogh thought it to be “more alive and more richly colored than the day.” And with the days getting warmer and longer, there’s no better time to revel in it. Some of my most memorable hikes have happened at night — there’s something about the silent serenity of the darkness that amplifies my senses. As my shoes hit the soil, I listen to the nocturnal fauna — the coyote yips and owl hoots — and inhale the scent of familiar California sagebrush.

Luckily, Los Angeles is filled with accessible, urban-adjacent trails that are generally safe for night hiking, as long as you follow some guidelines:

Choose a familiar trail. It's best if you've hiked the route at least once during the day before exploring it at night. As always, never veer off trail.

Go with a group. No matter the setting, it's safer — and often more fun — in numbers.

Bring a headlamp or flashlight. The city lights or a full moon might be enough to illuminate your path. Still, bring a light source, preferably with multiple brightness settings and red light options to preserve your night vision. Don't forget to pack extra batteries. A note about flashlights: Safety is first, of course, but try not to blind other hikers or disturb crepuscular or nocturnal wildlife. It's good hiking etiquette.

Dress warmly. Or at least bring layers to stay comfy in the evening chill. Trekking poles and good hiking boots or trail shoes will give you extra stability.

Start around sunset. Why not enjoy golden hour too? Pick a clear, mild weather day and, if you choose a hike with city views, watch how the skyline transforms after dark.

While it’s important to be hyperaware of your surroundings and practice increased caution with your footing, I must also give you this advice: Don’t forget to look up. See what Van Gogh was talking about. The night sky can be truly magical when you take the time to notice it.