12 of L.A.'s best urban trails for dogs

American humorist Will Rogers once mused: “If there are no dogs in heaven, then when I die, I want to go where they went.” Visit his namesake Will Rogers State Historic Park in Pacific Palisades with a furry friend to honor his nature preservation efforts on a hike with some of the most divine views on the Westside. You’ll start with a glimpse of the past at Rogers’ ranch house and polo grounds (Los Angeles’ only regulation polo field). As you and your pup begin a short burst of ascending switchbacks, start looking for the upcoming coastal vistas. The panoramas of Santa Monica Bay and the Pacific are continuous and expansive along the ridge, but are most awe-inspiring at Inspiration Point (look for Catalina Island). The hike’s summit offers picnic tables to pause and enjoy the marine breeze. On the way down, head past the tempting trail that borders the horse stables and instead descend through an impressively dense grove of towering eucalyptus trees for an aromatic finish. Thanks Will — may you rest in peace ... with dogs. Parking lot is open 8 a.m. to sunset; $12 to park for the day. Dogs must be on leash. Trail starts next to the historic ranch house.