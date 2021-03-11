The right sandwich for 22 different hikes in L.A.

Granola bars and trail mix are reliable snacking standbys, but your hiking fuel could use an upgrade. Here’s something I’ve learned while exploring the local trails: A hike is a good excuse to eat a sandwich; a sandwich improves every hike; and in Los Angeles, you can almost always find one not far from the other.

I call them sandwich hikes, and these are my favorites. I’ve included trails of varying mileage and difficulty, paired with delis and restaurants half an hour or less from the trailhead.

This is not a comprehensive list of L.A.’s best sandwiches — sturdiness, tidiness, portability and proximity were major considerations along with taste. You won’t find Langer’s No. 19. Same goes for meatball subs, egg or tuna salads, cheesesteaks, croque madames, patty melts, triple-decker clubs and anything that comes with a side of marinara, beef jus or other dipping sauce.

Still, it’s sensible to ask for extra napkins, invest in some wet-naps and keep a roll of aluminum foil in your car. Your hands and the inside of your backpack will be the better for it.

