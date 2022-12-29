Where did you travel in 2022? Readers share their favorite adventures

How do you measure a year?

It’s a question repeated multiple times in “Seasons of Love,” the 1996 hit song written by “Rent” writer and composer Jonathan Larson.

“In daylights, in sunsets, in midnights, in cups of coffee”? the cast sings together.

For many of you, I have a feeling that a year is measured in travel — not necessarily grand, multiday adventures, but small sojourns into your community, learning something new along the way.

This year, my colleagues and I explored California and beyond. Travel writer Christopher Reynolds uncovered secret stops on the way to Big Sur, while West Coast experiences writer Julia Carmel spent 34 hours on America’s most scenic train . Times contributing writer Julie Wolfson returned to Sea Ranch in Northern California, sharing tips for readers who want to experience the “hidden modern utopia” too.

My most memorable adventure of 2022: Sledding down what’s claimed to be the longest toboggan run in the world . The blast of adrenaline I felt mirrored the first time I stood up on a surfboard in the waters off Venice Beach (no matter where I roam, California seems to come with me.)

Advertisement

A few weeks ago, I asked Escapes readers to share their travel stories from the last year. Their responses will transport you from Highway 1 to the mountains of Morocco and the Christmas markets of Central Europe.

Newsletter Get inspired to get away. Explore California, the West and beyond with the weekly Escapes newsletter. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

I hope you enjoy reading them as much as I did. (Note: The submissions below have been condensed and clarified.)

One bit of news before we dive in: This is the penultimate edition of Escapes. If you’d like to continue receiving similar content from the L.A. Times, I urge you to sign up for The Wild and keep tabs on our Travel and Weekend pages. Please know it’s been an incredible honor bringing you travel ideas each week and hearing your tips and stories in return.

Your favorite 2022 adventures

Children play in a field of wildflowers near Coyote Canyon at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park in March 2019. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

“I moved to Southern California from Northern California this summer. I’ve done a lot of driving trips to the more remote areas east and south of L.A. No real plan in mind, just seeing what pops up along the way and enjoying the beautiful mountain scenery.

The Imperial Sand Dunes and seeing Anza-Borrego for the first time — those were things I was very surprised by.” — Ashley V.

“I traveled to Texas for this year’s WrestleMania and to see a couple friends in Houston. At the end of September, I traveled to Utah to visit Zion and Arches National Park with a couple of stops in Las Vegas.” — Luis Zaragoza

“2022 was the year I finally made it back to Morocco. In a normal year, I travel to Morocco three times a year, sourcing rugs for my L.A.-based rug business or leading trips for the Smithsonian.

But these haven’t been normal years.

In September 2022, I packed my bags and jumped on a plane for the 26-hour journey that would deliver me into the winding streets of Rabat.

With my tiny Fiat rental car, I hit the road. That first week I visited a different village every night, reuniting with artisans that I hadn’t seen in years, meeting new weaving cooperatives and arriving just in time to see my custom-ordered rugs cut from the loom.

After that first week, it was time to switch gears and put on my Smithsonian hat. My role as a Smithsonian expert is to give lectures to our guests and accompany them on a two-week trip that starts in Morocco’s capital city, travels out to the Sahara desert and winds its way back through the High Atlas mountains to the hustle and bustle of Marrakech.

There were things that were new to me: Morocco, like California, is under severe drought. This trip was the first time I saw it so starkly. Reservoirs were close to empty, olive farms were left to fallow, rivers had been reduced to mere trickles.

All in all, it was a whirlwind month in Morocco, filled with long-lost friends, plenty of the familiar things that I know and cherish and just a touch of the excitement and adventure that keeps me on my toes.” — Alia Kate

Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a subscriber.

“We booked a tour of Christmas markets in Poland, Czech Republic and Germany. It was an over-the-top sensory experience that reset our sense of confidence in living life beyond four walls.

Visiting Auschwitz-Birkenau and taking the Berliner Unterwelten tours was so educational and important. My wish going forward is that every child in the U.S. could visit Poland and Germany to see, in person, what happened during the Holocaust.” — Becky Adams

Sunrise over the Field of Light in Paso Robles, Calif., in April 2021. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

“In April, we took a five-night trip from Lakewood to Pacific Grove. On the way up, we stayed the night at the Melody Ranch Motel in Paso Robles. The town square is a short walk up the street, and it’s surrounded by restaurants and wine-tasting shops. There is also a candy store and a wonderful craft ice cream store. Before leaving town, we had a good breakfast at the Cowgirl Cafe.

We continued our drive up the 101 to the Asilomar Hotel and Conference Grounds in Pacific Grove. Our room faced the beach and afforded some memorable sunsets. We visited the farmers market, shopped for crafts, art and clothes downtown, ate some excellent food and enjoyed the local charm.

We walked the Asilomar State Beach and Coast Trail, drove the 17-mile Drive and visited Pebble Beach. We hiked the Cypress Grove Trail at Point Lobos State Natural Reserve. Stunningly beautiful!

On the way back home, we drove Highway 1 through Carmel, stopped at Soberanes Point for a picnic and took a short walk — again, gorgeous natural beauty everywhere you look.

We continued our drive along the coast and stayed at the San Simeon Lodge for a couple of nights. We ate at El Chorlito just down the street, and, the next day, we visited the Fiscalini Ranch, a huge preserve with many trails, lots of wildlife and amazing ocean views. We treated ourselves to a gourmet dinner at the Sea Chest Oyster Bar. Absolutely divine! A perfect ending to our wonderful road trip.” — Maria Mejia

“I was in Madrid in October for a week, my second time visiting in two years. I traveled in and around the city, plus Ávila, Segovia and Toledo. I also attended El Clásico between Real Madrid and Barcelona.” — Senol Onal

“I went to Miami in April for a cannabis business conference. It was a great time! Additionally, I traveled up the coast to Santa Barbara. I went parasailing, explored downtown Santa Barbara and had so much fun that I’m going back for the holidays.” — Alice Moon

“I traveled to South Sudan to organize a program focused on peace building and democracy. The city of Juba is attractive and vibrant.” — Tadios Belay

Visitors enjoy Yosemite National Park. (Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

“I finally got to Bishop, Bridgeport, Mono Lake and June Lake for Memorial Day weekend — plus a drive into Yosemite National Park.

I also took a one-night trip in September to visit friends and wineries in Santa Maria. Stopped in Santa Barbara on the way there and back.

Finally, one epic night right before Thanksgiving, I went to Visalia with a stop at the great town of Exeter and its antique stores, drove through Three Rivers and into Sequoia National Park. I stayed in a converted Art Deco courthouse hotel in Visalia called the Darling and hit the very charming town of Hanford before heading back to L.A.” — Kama Hayes

“I traveled to Bosnia, Croatia, Montenegro, Macedonia, Greece and the cities of Istanbul, Abu Dhabi and Dubai. This was an epic trip with my neighbor/friend whom I just met a year prior when I moved into a condo complex in Arizona.

We spent eight weeks traveling, mostly staying with my travel partner’s friends or family. From swimming in the Adriatic Sea to riding a camel in Dubai, the entire trip was memorable for two senior ladies who love to travel and make things happen.” — Donna Leone Hamm

Check out previous issues of Escapes, or to view this article in your browser click here.