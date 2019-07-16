Boogie boards at the beach and boogie nights at the zoo for an L.A.-area weekend

Eat tacos and Japanese food, watch film premieres and concerts, or get active with hiking and boogie boarding at Southern California events.

Los Angeles

See the world premieres of short and feature films telling queer stories at LGBTQ film festival Outfest. Films will be screened at a dozen venues throughout downtown Los Angeles, Hollywood and Beverly Hills. Many shows are followed by Q&A sessions with cast and crew.

When: Check website for show times and locations. July 18-28

Cost, info: $16 for regular screenings. Some films may not be suitable for children. No dogs. (213) 480-7065, festival.outfest.org/2019/

Los Angeles

Roam the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens after hours at Roaring Nights, a summer music series with live ‘80s music and DJs, silent disco parties and lawn games. Before dancing, enjoy cocktails and food-truck fare while watching animal feedings and talks with zookeepers.

When: 6 p.m. July 19

Cost, info: $21. Ages 21 and older only. No dogs. (323) 644-9115, lazoo.org/roaringnights

Palos Verdes

Stroll the moonlit rolling hills near the George F. Canyon Nature Center on a 1.8-mile nighttime hike with the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy. You’ll see twinkling city lights from afar and, with luck, nocturnal creatures such as great horned and barn owls, scorpions and spiders. Bring a flashlight and reserve a spot in advance.

When: 8:30 p.m. July 19

Cost, info: $12. Ages 9 and older only. Dogs OK. (310) 541-7613, lat.ms/PVhike

Los Angeles

Explore Little Tokyo through an edible lens with Delicious Little Tokyo, a weekend of food tastings, classes and demonstrations in the food-centric downtown district. On the lineup are a food walking tour with the Little Tokyo Historical Society, a vegan doughnut tasting at Donatsu, a sake and food pairing class at Sake Dojo and more than 20 other events.

When: Check website for event times and locations. July 19 and 20

Cost, info: Events from free to $150, with most in the $5 to $20 range. Family friendly, except for some events involving alcohol. Dogs OK at outdoor events, but only service dogs are permitted indoors. (213) 365-0605, golittletokyo.com/delicious/

San Clemente

Brush up on your surfing, try tandem boogie boarding and watch lifeguards compete in various sporting contests at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Kids’ activities include a fishing clinic, sand sculpting competition, rubber duck race and more. Advance sign-ups encouraged for all events, which take place beside the San Clemente Pier.

When: Check website for event times. July 20 and 21

Cost, info: Free to watch; 50 cents to $55 for games. Family friendly. No dogs. (949) 440-6141, oceanfestival.org

Ventura

Sip margaritas and feast on street tacos at the Tequila and Taco Music Festival at Plaza Park in downtown Ventura. Musicians will entertain, and arts and craft vendors will offer handmade goods. Proceeds benefit Food Share, a nonprofit working to reduce hunger and its root causes in Ventura County.

When: 11:30 a.m. July 20 and 21

Cost, info: $10. Family friendly. No dogs. (805) 628-9588, bit.ly/tacostequilaventura