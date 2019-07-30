Jimmy Kimmel’s new airport greeting: ‘Welcome to LAX. We apologize for the construction’

Will Jimmy Kimmel’s new LAX greeting take the edge off the airport’s construction woes? That’s the hope behind a collection of celebrity Voices of Los Angeles — including L.A. Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, L.A. Phil director Gustavo Dudamel and chef Susan Feniger — that could be heard in all airport terminals on Tuesday.

The public announcements are meant to bring a warm touch to stressed-out travelers arriving at LAX amid ongoing construction that is part of the airport’s $14-billion overhaul.

“We’re always looking for ways to improve the overall visitor experience,” said Barbara Yamamoto, the airport’s chief experience officer. “This really falls into the ambiance category.”

Kimmel’s greeting, no surprise, is funny.

“Welcome to LAX. We apologize for the construction, but you’ll forget all about it once you get on the 405. Anyway, we hope you enjoy your stay in Los Angeles. And if you need anything at all, call Matt Damon. He has no friends.”

Dudamel recorded his greeting in English and in Spanish. Turner talked about being an L.A. native.

More famous voices will be added (no one named yet) and rotate with the original four, Yamamoto said. “We hope these PA announcements put a smile on people’s faces,” she said.