How to get tickets (they’re free) if you’re heading to SoCal NFL training camps

Here are tips on practice times and parking, directions and tickets for the three NFL teams’ training camps in Southern California.

All near the coast, their locations allow for some side trips that let you make a day trip of your visit. As always, training camps are free, but two of the three teams now require advance tickets.

Weekday crowds tend to be light, best for autographs and selfies. Saturdays and Sundays are more of a scene — and often more fun — as the crowd gets into big catches and aerial displays.

Be sure to take sunscreen and floppy hats, because shade is scarce at these camps, which take place during the warmest part of summer.

All schedules and activities are subject to change.

The Los Angeles Rams

Hurry, because the Rams’ abbreviated schedule wraps up Sunday. Why the short session? The team has a busy August, with additional training-camp trips to Napa and Hawaii.

Saturday is Family Day and includes a joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tickets: They are required but free. Order in advance.

Set your nav: 903 W. Peltason Drive, Irvine.

Directions: From the north, take the 405 south, exit right onto Jamboree Road. Left on Campus Road. Right on West Peltason Drive.

Parking: Mesa Parking Structure (next to the Bren Events Center) and nearby lots 14, 5, 70. Parking passes are available in advance for $13 per vehicle. Parking purchased in person on the day of practice costs $16.

Fun to watch: Running back Todd Gurley (30) and quarterback Jared Goff (16) are the offensive stars. On defense, look for Aaron Donald (99) and former USC and Packers standout Clay Matthews (52), who joins the Rams this season.

Autograph tips: Players sign after practice. Access is limited. Kids ages 5 to 14 who visit the Rams’ Plinko game in the Kids’ Zone have an opportunity to win access to post-practice sessions.

Good to know: No pets; service animals OK.

Cool side trip: South Coast Plaza, one of the West’s biggest (and fanciest) malls.

Rams schedule (subject to change)

Friday, Aug. 2: Gates open at noon, with walk-through at 2 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 3: Family Day and joint practice with the Chargers. Gates open at noon. Practice at 2 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 4: Last day of Irvine camp. Gates open at noon. Walk-through at 2 p.m.

Aaron Donald, one of the best players in the game, signs autographs at Rams training camp. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers’ practices are consistent — most take place 10 a.m. to noon — and are free and open to the public at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa. Gates open at 9 a.m.

Tickets: They are required but free. Order in advance.

Set your nav: 2750 Fairview Road, Costa Mesa.

Directions: From Los Angeles, take the 405 south to 55 south. Exit Del Mar/Fair Drive. Turn right onto Fair Drive. Right onto Fairview Road. Right into Gate 3.

Parking: $10 at Gate 3 at the nearby fairgrounds, cash only. Gate 3 is accessible from Fairview Road. Those who park in nearby neighborhoods are subject to towing.

Fun to watch: Quarterback Phil Rivers (17) and defensive lineman Joey Bosa (99).

Autograph tips: You can high-five players as they enter the practice field between 9 and 10 a.m. For autographs, after practice is best. Bring a roster so you can call out to specific players.

Good to know: Small coolers OK.

Cool side trip: If you park at Gate 3, you can leave your car and walk over to the Orange County Fair after practice. Fair runs Wednesdays through Sundays through Aug. 11.

Chargers schedule (subject to change)

Saturday, Aug. 10: 10 a.m.-noon practice

Sunday, Aug. 11: 10 a.m.-noon practice

Monday, Aug. 12: 7 p.m. practice

Wednesday, Aug. 14: 10 a.m.-noon practice

Thursday, Aug. 15: 10 a.m.-noon practice

Friday, Aug. 16: 10 a.m.-noon joint practice with New Orleans Saints

Chargers defensive back Desmond King signs autographs after practice in Costa Mesa. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

The Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are back at their River Ridge fields in Oxnard through Aug. 15. Practices are usually at 3:30 p.m. They are free and this Sunday offers a scrimmage.

There is a limit on capacity at the River Ridge complex, but it is seldom reached on weekdays. Training camp is outdoors, and no shaded areas are available.

Tickets: None required. (Thank you, Jerry Jones.)

Set your nav: 2101 W. Vineyard Ave., Oxnard.

Directions: From Los Angeles, take the 101 Freeway north. Exit at Oxnard Boulevard, then turn right. Left onto Town Center Drive. Left onto Ventura Road. Complex is about a mile down Ventura Road on the right.

Parking: $10 for small vehicles and $20 for large vehicles during the week. $20 for small vehicles and $40 for large vehicles on weekends.

Fun to watch: Quarterback Dak Prescott (4), linebacker Sean Lee (50) and tight end Jason Witten (82), who is returning to the team after a year in the broadcast booth.

Autograph tips: Players sign before or after practice. A good position: southwest exit of the training camp field. Extra access can be found through the team’s Dallas Cowboys United program.

Good to know: No backpacks allowed. Small diaper bags OK.

Cool side trip: Rent a kayak at Channel Islands Harbor, $12.50 per hour for singles.

Cowboys schedule (subject to change and closure to public at certain times)

Thursday, Aug. 1: 3:30 p.m. practice

Friday, Aug. 2: 3:30 p.m. practice

Saturday, Aug. 3: 3:30 p.m. practice

Sunday, Aug. 4: 3:30 p.m. scrimmage

Tuesday, Aug. 6: 3:30 p.m. practice

Wednesday, Aug. 7: 3:30 p.m. practice

Thursday, Aug. 8: 10:45 a.m. practice

Saturday, Aug. 10: pre-season game at San Francisco

Monday, Aug. 12: 3:30 p.m. practice

Tuesday, Aug. 13: 3:30 p.m. practice

Wednesday, Aug. 14: 3:30 p.m. practice