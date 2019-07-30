Save 20% on West Hollywood hotel prices

West Hollywood hotels are having a summer sale on room prices. Take up to 20% off your stay for the month of August.

The deal: The city of West Hollywood is only 1.9 square miles but a stay at these hotels keeps you close to the Sunset Strip. The Andaz West Hollywood, the Mondrian Los Angeles, Petit Ermitage and six other hotels are participating in the summer sale. Book through the city’s tourism website (visitwesthollywood.com/offer/summer) to find this deal.

The pool at Petit Ermitage in West Hollywood. (Petit Ermitage)

When: The offer is good through Sept. 3, based on availability.

Tested: I checked online and found these prices for an Aug. 2-4 stay: $408 instead of $479 for a king-sized bedroom at Andaz, and $376 instead of $470 for a room with two double beds at Petit Hermitage.

Info: Visit West Hollywood, (visitwesthollywood.com/offer/summer)