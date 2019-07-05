Luxury for less during Phoenix hotels’ sizzling hot summer sale

When summer temperatures jump in the Phoenix area, room prices drop. Luxury resorts command much higher prices the rest of the year. If you can take the heat, pamper yourself with a luxurious stay — and save.
The deal: These resorts have discounted rooms, with offers that last at least through September.
Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Bungalows, 6114 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale: Prices start at $189 for a room, daily breakfast for two at the on-site Weft & Warp Art Bar + Kitchen, cocktails, 25% off services at the hotel's spa, free parking (valet or self-parking) and no resort fee (usually $39 a night).
I found availability online for a $199 room from July 12 to 14. The offer is good through Sept. 2, based on availability.
Info: Andaz Scottsdale Heat It Up offer, bit.ly/andazscottsdalesummer
Arizona Biltmore, 2400 E. Missouri Ave., Phoenix: The storied Biltmore turned 90 this year and offers guests this present: a $90 resort credit and a free bottle of Champagne. Touring the grounds alone is a treat at this site inspired by (but not built by) Frank Lloyd Wright. When you go determines how much you save.
I found a room available with one king-sized bed for $159 from Aug. 2 to 4. Add on $35 a night for a resort fee.The offer is good through year's end, based on availability.
Mountain Shadows, 5445 E. Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley: The resort rebuilt two years ago below Camelback Mountain offers visitors who stay two nights a third night free. I found availability July 19 to 21 for a room for two that cost $116 a night. Total price tag: $513 for three nights, including nightly resort fee and tax. Good through Sept. 30, based on availability.
Need ideas on how to beat the heat during your stay? Check out Scottsdale tourism's It's That Hot online guide for the low-down on cool pools, free nightly movies and more.