So long, Mom and Dad; we’re taking the grandkids gramping

Call it gramping. That’s when grandparents take the grandkids and leave the parents at home. Here are five activity-filled destinations that make bonding a breeze.

Los Angeles

The 73-story InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown is close to hot spots, including the Broad, the Museum of Contemporary Ar and Grand Central Market, along with lively concerts and sporting events at Staples Center. (InterContinental)

Plenty of skip-gen (another word for gramping) spoils are to be discovered close to home. At 73 stories, InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown is one of the tallest buildings west of Chicago and adjacent to all of the area’s hot spots: the Broad, the Museum of Contemporary Art, and Grand Central Market, along with lively concerts and sporting events at Staples Center. Wind down at the hotel’s bustling No Dive Bar on the seventh floor for city views and light bites.

Cost, info: Doubles from $265 a night; dtla.intercontinental.com

Anaheim (and throughout the U.S. and Canada)

Who said water slides are just for kids? At Great Wolf Lodge, the indoor water park, there’s something for every family member. Climb the Treehouse and race the grandkids down the Totem Towers or float together down Crooked Creek lazy river where a gentle current glides you along the water. There are many other adventurous raft-rides, along with an outdoor swimming pool, arcade, mini bowling alley, and morning family yoga.

Cost, info: Midweek doubles from $229 a night, weekends from $350 a night, including water park passes and many activities; greatwolf.com

Sonoma

Sonoma's MacArthur Place is deal for walking, biking or even a hot air balloon ride. (MacArthur Place)

With lush, tree-lined pathways and tranquil gardens, the newly reimagined MacArthur Place is a gramping haven. Walk or bike (on one of the property’s complimentary Blix electric bikes, ideal for all activity levels) to the local farmer’s market on Fridays and Sundays and stroll past the historic buildings on the nearby plaza. Soar high above the majestic vineyards in a hot air balloon with Sonoma Ballooning Adventures. And, Jack London State Park offers horseback riding, hiking and bird watching. On property activities include the Uppercase Tea Ceremony (swap wine tasting for tea tasting), swimming and outdoor gathering spaces (ideal for stargazing).

Cost, info: Doubles from $409 a night; macarthurplace.com and $219 per guest for the hot air balloon ride; sonomaballooningadventures.com

Park City, Utah

The Lodge at Blue Sky in Park City will let you fly fish, paint or shoot clay pigeons. (Blake Bekken)

Tucked away in the Wasatch Mountain Range, adventure kicks into high gear at the Lodge at Blue Sky, set on 3,500 acres of wild landscape. Alpine activities abound, including fly-fishing, painting classes and a sporting clay course. A must-see: Blue Sky Remuda, home to an array of horsemanship activities, sunset rides and complimentary grooming and feeding Tuesdays through Sundays.

Cost, info: Rooms from $925 per night; aubergeresorts.com/bluesky

Tacoma, Wash.

Lobby at Hotel Murano in downtown Tacoma, Wash. (Hotel Murano Tacoma)

Thanks to its prime perch in the center of downtown Tacoma, Hotel Murano is in walking distance from the city’s most desirable cultural attractions. Museum of Glass, Tacoma Art Museum, Washington State History Museum, restaurants, and the theater district are all nearby. And, hop on the tram for a quick ride everyone will enjoy to LeMay America’s Car Museum and Point Defiance Park with its zoo and aquarium.

Cost, info: Rooms from $179 a night; hotelmuranotacoma.com